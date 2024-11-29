Ashton Jeanty goes for 226 yards: 3 takeaways from Boise State’s 34-18 victory over Oregon State
No. 11 Boise State closed the regular season Friday with a 34-18 victory over Oregon State at Albertsons Stadium.
Ashton Jeanty was his usual self for the Broncos, carrying it a career-high 37 times for 226 yards and a touchdown. The Heisman Trophy candidate is up to 312 carries for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns this season.
The Broncos (11-1) are now one victory away from a College Football Playoff berth. Boise State will host No. 22 UNLV (9-2) or Colorado State (7-4) next Friday in the Mountain West Football Championship.
Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s non-conference win over future Pac-12 rival Oregon State (5-7).
1. Jeanty continues to amaze
Oregon State dedicated its entire defense to containing Jeanty, but the junior tailback still found a way to get his yardage.
Jeanty popped a 60-yard run in the third quarter — his ninth carry of 60 or more yards this season — en route to a 226-yard day. It was Jeanty’s third-highest total of the year, trailing only his efforts against Georgia Southern (267 yards, six touchdowns) and Washington State (259 yards, four touchdowns).
During the game, Jeanty became the new Mountain West Conference single-season rushing leader. His 2,288 rushing yards are the fifth-most in a season in FBS history.
“It felt amazing. Not only just for me, but for the team,” Jeanty said during his postgame TV interview. “The personal success that I’ve had doesn’t just come from me, it comes from team success. Great offensive play and defensive play.”
Jeanty also scored his 28th rushing touchdown of the year, tying Jay Ajayi for the Boise State single-season record. Ajayi had 28 TDs in 2014.
Jeanty still has a chance to break Barry Sanders’ all-time FBS single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards.
2. Broncos sound on defense
For the second straight week, Boise State supplemented its deadly running attack with a solid defensive effort.
The Broncos held Oregon State to 342 total yards, 83 of which came on an Anthony Hankerson touchdown run that made it a 14-7 game late in the opening half. Boise State answered with a quick-strike touchdown to take a 21-7 halftime lead.
Darrius Clemons (eight catches, 123 yards, one touchdown) did some damage down the field, but the Broncos held Oregon State star receiver Trent Walker to four catches for 52 yards. Walker entered with 77 catches for 849 yards but left the game in the second half with a lower-body injury.
A’Marion McCoy had a particularly strong day for Boise State, recording eight total tackles while holding up in coverage.
“A’Marion McCoy had a rough game at Wyoming,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said. “He came back and had one of his best games as a Bronco.”
3. Another packed house at Albertsons Stadium
The 10 a.m. Mountain time start didn’t dampen the spirits of Bronco Nation.
Albertsons Stadium was nearly full for the opening kickoff as Boise State took an early 7-0 lead with a 14-play, 83-yard drive. The noisy environment immediately impacted the Beavers, who had two false starts on their first possession.
An announced sellout crowd of 37,264 braved the cold to watch the Broncos win their 10th straight game. Boise State has averaged 37,190 fans per game at Albertsons Stadium this season, a new program record.