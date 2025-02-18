Ashton Jeanty named semifinalist for AAU award

Boise State Broncos ON SI

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty continues to receive recognition for his record-smashing junior season.

The Boise State running back is one of 39 semifinalists for the 95th AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually to the “most exceptional athlete at the collegiate, Olympic, or other similarly elite level in the United States.”

The fan voting period to determine the finalists opened Tuesday and will close Feb. 25. The winner will be announced April 15 during an awards ceremony at the New York Athletic Club. 

“We have an incredible group of athletes for this year’s AAU Sullivan Award,” AAU President Jo Mirza said in a statement. “We’re proud of these athletes for both excelling in their sport as well as being leaders in their communities.”

The Heisman Trophy runner-up, Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season as Boise State went 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff. His 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards in 1988.

Jeanty is expected to be an early selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark was last year’s Sullivan Award winner. She became the first athlete to receive back-to-back Sullivan Awards. 

Other past winners include Simone Biles, Peyton Manning, Michael Phelps and Tim Tebow. 

Here are the 39 semifinalists for the 2024 AAU James E. Sullivan Award: 

Trey Augustine, Ice Hockey, Michigan State/USA Hockey

Olivia Babcock, Volleyball, Pittsburgh

Phoebe Bacon, Swimming, Wisconsin

Ace Bailey, Basketball, Rutgers

Aaron Brooks, Wrestling, Penn State

Tahj Brooks, Football, Texas Tech

Paige Bueckers, Basketball, UConn

Charlie Condon, Baseball, Georgia/USA Baseball

Ryan Crouser, Track and Field, USA Track and Field

Ryder Dodd, Water Polo, USA Water Polo

Mondo Duplantis, Track and Field

Bobby Finke, Swimming, USA Swimming

Jacob Fowler, Ice Hockey, Boston College

Phia Gladieux, Field Hockey, Penn State

Dylan Harper, Basketball, Rutgers

Cole Hocker, Track and Field, Oregon

Grant Holloway, Track and Field, USA Track and Field

Travis Hunter, Football, Colorado

Ashton Jeanty, Football, Boise State

Abbas Karimi, Para Swimming, USOPC Para Swimming

Lee Kiefer, Fencing, USA Fencing

Jackson Koivun, Men’s Golf, Auburn

Katie Ledecky, Swimming, USA Swimming

Julie Letai, Speedskating, USA Speedskating

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Golf, Mississippi State

Ilia Malinin, Figure Skating, U.S. Figure Skating

Noelle Malkamaki, Para Track and Field, USA Track and Field, US Paralympic Committee

Tatyana McFadden, Para Track and Field, USA Track and Field

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Track and Field, USA Track and Field

Stephen Nedoroscik, Gymnastics, USA Gymnastics

Frederick Richard, Gymnastics, USA Gymnastics

Lexi Rodriguez, Volleyball, Nebraska

Gable Steveson, Wrestling, Minnesota

Roderick Townsend, Para Track and Field, USA Track and Field

Jarryd Wallace, Para Track and Field, USA Track and Field

Gretchen Walsh, Swimming, Virginia/USA Swimming

Jessie Warren, Softball, USA Softball

JuJu Watkins, Women’s Basketball, USC

Maddie Zimmer, Field Hockey, Northwestern

