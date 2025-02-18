Ashton Jeanty named semifinalist for AAU award
Ashton Jeanty continues to receive recognition for his record-smashing junior season.
The Boise State running back is one of 39 semifinalists for the 95th AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually to the “most exceptional athlete at the collegiate, Olympic, or other similarly elite level in the United States.”
The fan voting period to determine the finalists opened Tuesday and will close Feb. 25. The winner will be announced April 15 during an awards ceremony at the New York Athletic Club.
“We have an incredible group of athletes for this year’s AAU Sullivan Award,” AAU President Jo Mirza said in a statement. “We’re proud of these athletes for both excelling in their sport as well as being leaders in their communities.”
The Heisman Trophy runner-up, Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season as Boise State went 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff. His 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards in 1988.
Jeanty is expected to be an early selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark was last year’s Sullivan Award winner. She became the first athlete to receive back-to-back Sullivan Awards.
Other past winners include Simone Biles, Peyton Manning, Michael Phelps and Tim Tebow.
Here are the 39 semifinalists for the 2024 AAU James E. Sullivan Award:
Trey Augustine, Ice Hockey, Michigan State/USA Hockey
Olivia Babcock, Volleyball, Pittsburgh
Phoebe Bacon, Swimming, Wisconsin
Ace Bailey, Basketball, Rutgers
Aaron Brooks, Wrestling, Penn State
Tahj Brooks, Football, Texas Tech
Paige Bueckers, Basketball, UConn
Charlie Condon, Baseball, Georgia/USA Baseball
Ryan Crouser, Track and Field, USA Track and Field
Ryder Dodd, Water Polo, USA Water Polo
Mondo Duplantis, Track and Field
Bobby Finke, Swimming, USA Swimming
Jacob Fowler, Ice Hockey, Boston College
Phia Gladieux, Field Hockey, Penn State
Dylan Harper, Basketball, Rutgers
Cole Hocker, Track and Field, Oregon
Grant Holloway, Track and Field, USA Track and Field
Travis Hunter, Football, Colorado
Ashton Jeanty, Football, Boise State
Abbas Karimi, Para Swimming, USOPC Para Swimming
Lee Kiefer, Fencing, USA Fencing
Jackson Koivun, Men’s Golf, Auburn
Katie Ledecky, Swimming, USA Swimming
Julie Letai, Speedskating, USA Speedskating
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Golf, Mississippi State
Ilia Malinin, Figure Skating, U.S. Figure Skating
Noelle Malkamaki, Para Track and Field, USA Track and Field, US Paralympic Committee
Tatyana McFadden, Para Track and Field, USA Track and Field
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Track and Field, USA Track and Field
Stephen Nedoroscik, Gymnastics, USA Gymnastics
Frederick Richard, Gymnastics, USA Gymnastics
Lexi Rodriguez, Volleyball, Nebraska
Gable Steveson, Wrestling, Minnesota
Roderick Townsend, Para Track and Field, USA Track and Field
Jarryd Wallace, Para Track and Field, USA Track and Field
Gretchen Walsh, Swimming, Virginia/USA Swimming
Jessie Warren, Softball, USA Softball
JuJu Watkins, Women’s Basketball, USC
Maddie Zimmer, Field Hockey, Northwestern