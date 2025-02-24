Ashton Jeanty to skip on-field drills at NFL combine
Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty — the top running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft — will not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero said that Jeanty will participate in team interviews and medical evaluations during the combine, which begins Thursday in Indianapolis. The Heisman Trophy runner-up’s on-field testing will occur at Boise State’s Pro Day, Pelissero reported.
Jeanty and defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein were the Broncos’ two NFL combine invitees. Hassanein, a projected late-round pick who tallied 48 total tackles and 9.5 sacks last season, will participate in combine drills.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty produced one of the best running back seasons in college football history as a junior with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. He led the country in all three categories en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Jeanty’s 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards during the 1988 season.
The two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year ended his Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes for 862 yards and six TDs.
A consensus first-round talent, Jeanty is expected to be an early selection in the NFL Draft. Many mock drafts have Jeanty going to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 overall.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Jeanty rated as the No. 3 overall prospect in the draft behind Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner.
“Jeanty is a fun player to study,” Jeremiah said. “He is a short, compact runner with incredible strength, balance and burst. He displays outstanding vision, tempo and feel. On inside runs, the Boise State product has a unique ability to absorb and bounce off tacklers. He has quick feet and never stops driving on contact, leading to some miraculous escapes and home runs. He is rarely — if ever — tackled when presented with one-on-one situations at the second level, exhibiting the capacity to run through defenders, make them miss or just burst by them.
“He isn’t polished as a route-runner, but he has reliable hands and can create in space after the catch. He can identify, absorb and wall off in pass pro. He needs to improve his ball security, having fumbled nine times over the past two seasons. Overall, Jeanty might lack ideal size, but he’s a mixture of Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins as a runner.”
Jeanty is not the only prized prospect who is skipping the on-field combine drills.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a projected top-five pick, will also work out at his Pro Day instead of the combine, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.