Biggest reasons for concern entering Boise State’s inaugural Pac-12 football season

On Tuesday, Boise State Broncos On SI broke down three reasons to be optimistic about Boise State’s outlook ahead of the program’s move to the Pac-12.

The Broncos closed their 15-year run of dominance in the Mountain West with seven championships, including three straight from 2023 to 2025.

Here are three reasons to be concerned about the Broncos’ chances at securing a fourth straight conference title and competing for a College Football Playoff berth in 2026.

1. Passing offense

Boise State’s much-maligned passing attack generated a grand total of three plays of 50 or more yards last year. One of the plays was a screen pass to Dylan Riley that the speedster took 75 yards for a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Maddux Madsen will make his 27th start on Sept. 5 at Oregon. Madsen missed a chunk of time due to various injuries last year and produced a quarterback rating of 136.9, the lowest of his career.

Madsen will be throwing to a largely unproven batch of receivers. The Broncos’ top four pass-catchers—receivers Latrell Caples, Chris Marshall and Chase Penry and tight end Matt Lauter—have all moved on.

Boise State’s running game should remain a weapon in 2026 with Sire Gaines and Riley, but the passing game looms as a giant question mark heading into the summer.

2. Retooled offensive line

On the positive side, the Broncos could have the best guard tandem in the Pac-12 with returning starters Roger Carreon and Jason Steele. Daylon Metoyer is also back at right tackle following an up-and-down junior season.

The other two spots are expected to be filled by a Division II transfer and a redshirt freshman.

Tyler Ethridge started 29 games at left tackle for Colorado State-Pueblo and was a two-time first-team all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection. Ethridge was a spring practice standout for the Broncos, but it remains to be seen how he will perform against Division I competition.

Stewart Taufa appeared in three games last season and preserved his redshirt. Taufa was a prized recruit from Nevada power Bishop Gorman High School and has received praise from the coaching staff.

Ethridge and Taufa will be taking over for a pair of NFLers in Kage Casey and Mason Randolph. The Broncos need both players to hit the ground running.

3. Pass rush depth

Boise State led the country with 55 sacks in 2024 but dipped to 27 last year. The Broncos ranked 76th nationally at 1.9 sacks per game and failed to record a sack in three of the team’s five losses.

Jayden Virgin-Morgan notched 9.5 sacks in 2024 and led the team with six a season ago. Virgin-Morgan and NFL-bound defensive tackle Braxton Fely (5.5 sacks) were the only Broncos with more than three sacks.

Boise State needs Roman Caywood, Bol Bol and others to emerge this season to take some of the pressure off Virgin-Morgan.