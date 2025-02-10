Boise State announces 2025 spring game date
Spring football is just around the corner for Boise State.
Coming off the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, the Broncos will host their 2025 spring game on April 19. A start time was not included in Boise State’s announcement.
In head coach Spencer Danielson’s first full year at the helm, the Broncos finished 12-2 overall a season ago. Boise State won 11 straight games after an early-season loss to Oregon, securing a second consecutive Mountain West Conference title.
Boise State was awarded the No. 3 overall seed and a first-round bye for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos were one of four conference champions to get a bye, joining No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten), No. 2 Georgia (SEC) and No. 4 Arizona State (Big 12).
The five highest-ranked conference champions by the 13-person CFP selection committee earned automatic bids to the playoff while the top four champions got a first-round bye.
Boise State’s run ended in the Fiesta Bowl with a 31-14 loss to No. 6 Penn State in a CFP quarterfinal. No. 8 Ohio State went on to claim the national title with a 34-23 victory over No. 7 Notre Dame in the CFP championship game.
The Broncos ended the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25, their highest final ranking since 2011.
Ashton Jeanty produced one of the best running back seasons in college football history as a junior, carrying the ball 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He led the country in all three categories en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Jeanty’s 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards during the 1988 season. Jeanty, who declared for the NFL Draft in January, closed his Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while catching 80 passes for 862 yards and six TDs.
A two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Jeanty won the 2024 Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football).
Jeanty, defensive end Ahmed Hassanein and wide receiver Cam Camper are three of the Broncos’ biggest losses heading into spring practice.
Boise State does return several key impact players, including quarterback Maddux Madsen, tight end Matt Lauter, offensive tackle Kage Casey, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebackers Marco Notarainni and Andrew Simpson and defensive backs Ty Benefield and A’Marion McCoy.
