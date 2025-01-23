Boise State adds assistant quarterbacks coach from Montana State
Head coach Spencer Danielson continues to add pieces to Boise State’s coaching staff.
After helping lead Montana State to the FCS championship game, Justin Udy left the Bobcats to become an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for the Broncos. Udy will work under Boise State quarterbacks coach Zak Hill and offensive coordinator Nate Potter.
A North Idaho native from Genesee, Udy played college football at Eastern Oregon from 2008-11. He caught 67 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver.
Udy began his coaching career at EOU (2012-14) and made stops at South Dakota Mines (2015-17), Utah State (2018) and Texas Tech (2019) before landing at Montana State. During his five years in Bozeman, Udy coached quarterbacks, wide receivers and special teams.
Udy will work closely with returning starter Maddux Madsen, who completed 247 of 396 passes for 3,018 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions during his sophomore season. Madsen helped the Broncos finish 12-2 overall and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Boise State’s offense will look much different in 2025 with star tailback Ashton Jeanty moving on to the NFL and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter stepping into a senior analyst role. Potter, who was previously the tight ends coach, will call the plays while wide receivers coach Matt Miller received a promotion to co-offense coordinator. Hill was hired in January as the team’s new quarterbacks coach.
Udy is one of 12 “analysts” on Boise State’s coaching staff. The analysts can provide on-field instruction but are not allowed to recruit off-campus.
Here is a full breakdown of Danielson’s 10 full-responsibility coaching assistants for the 2025 season.
Stacy Collins: Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, inside linebacker
Erik Chinander: Defensive coordinator, defensive line
Zak Hill: Offensive coordinator, quarterbacks
Nate Potter: Offensive coordinator, tight ends
Matt Miller: Co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers
Tyler Stockton: Co-defensive coordinator, safeties
Jabril Frazier: Edge
Tim Keane: Offensive line
James Montgomery: Running backs
Demario Warren: Cornerbacks
Here are Boise State’s 12 analysts:
Zane Busekist: Assistant defensive line
Ron Collins: Assistant safeties and senior defensive analyst
Justin Garrett: Assistant wide receivers
DJ Killings: Assistant secondary
Dirk Koetter: Senior analyst
Derrick McMahen: Assistant special teams and assistant secondary
Grant Miller: Assistant tight ends
B.J. Mullin: Assistant linebackers
Tyler Rausa: Specialists and external relations coordinator
Kooper Richardson: Assistant offensive line
Demitri Washington: Assistant edge
Justin Udy: Offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks