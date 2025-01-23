Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State adds assistant quarterbacks coach from Montana State

Idaho native Justin Udy played wide receiver at Eastern Oregon

Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson.
Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Head coach Spencer Danielson continues to add pieces to Boise State’s coaching staff.

After helping lead Montana State to the FCS championship game, Justin Udy left the Bobcats to become an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for the Broncos. Udy will work under Boise State quarterbacks coach Zak Hill and offensive coordinator Nate Potter

A North Idaho native from Genesee, Udy played college football at Eastern Oregon from 2008-11. He caught 67 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver. 

Udy began his coaching career at EOU (2012-14) and made stops at South Dakota Mines (2015-17), Utah State (2018) and Texas Tech (2019) before landing at Montana State. During his five years in Bozeman, Udy coached quarterbacks, wide receivers and special teams. 

Udy will work closely with returning starter Maddux Madsen, who completed 247 of 396 passes for 3,018 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions during his sophomore season. Madsen helped the Broncos finish 12-2 overall and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. 

Boise State’s offense will look much different in 2025 with star tailback Ashton Jeanty moving on to the NFL and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter stepping into a senior analyst role. Potter, who was previously the tight ends coach, will call the plays while wide receivers coach Matt Miller received a promotion to co-offense coordinator. Hill was hired in January as the team’s new quarterbacks coach. 

Udy is one of 12 “analysts” on Boise State’s coaching staff. The analysts can provide on-field instruction but are not allowed to recruit off-campus. 

Here is a full breakdown of Danielson’s 10 full-responsibility coaching assistants for the 2025 season.

Stacy Collins: Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, inside linebacker 

Erik Chinander: Defensive coordinator, defensive line

Zak Hill: Offensive coordinator, quarterbacks

Nate Potter: Offensive coordinator, tight ends 

Matt Miller: Co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers 

Tyler Stockton: Co-defensive coordinator, safeties 

Jabril Frazier: Edge

Tim Keane: Offensive line 

James Montgomery: Running backs 

Demario Warren: Cornerbacks

Here are Boise State’s 12 analysts: 

Zane Busekist: Assistant defensive line

Ron Collins: Assistant safeties and senior defensive analyst

Justin Garrett: Assistant wide receivers

DJ Killings: Assistant secondary

Dirk Koetter: Senior analyst 

Derrick McMahen: Assistant special teams and assistant secondary

Grant Miller: Assistant tight ends 

B.J. Mullin: Assistant linebackers 

Tyler Rausa: Specialists and external relations coordinator

Kooper Richardson: Assistant offensive line

Demitri Washington: Assistant edge

Justin Udy: Offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks

