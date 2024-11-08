Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and Nevada by the numbers

Broncos have a decisive edge on offense in the Mountain West Conference matchup  

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

No. 12 Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference) hosts Nevada (3-7, 0-4) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air nationally on Fox. 

The Broncos and Wolf Pack last played in 2022 with Boise State earning a 41-3 win in Reno. 

Here is a look at Boise State and Nevada by the numbers. 

Scoring offense

Boise State 45.8 (third nationally, first MWC)

Nevada 24.6 (96th, seventh)

Rushing offense

Boise State 267.9 (fourth, first)

Nevada 187.7 (32nd, fourth)

Passing offense

Boise State 241.3 (60th, sixth)

Nevada 197.2 (95th, eighth)

Total offense 

Boise State 509.1 (fourth, first)

Nevada 384.9 (75th, sixth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 51.4 percent (fifth, first)

Nevada 50.4 percent (ninth, second)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 95 percent (seventh, first)

Nevada 93.8 percent (11th, second)

Scoring defense

Boise State 25.6 (78th, sixth)

Nevada 28.6 (96th, ninth)

Rushing defense 

Boise State 115.4 (30th, second)

Nevada 156.4 (80th, seventh)

Passing defense

Boise State 249 (105th, eighth)

Nevada 229.5 (82nd, fifth)

Total defense 

Boise State 364.4 (63rd, third)

Nevada 385.9 (87th, seventh)

Sacks per game

Boise State 4.75 (first, first)

Nevada 1.3 (121st, eighth)

Tackles for loss

Boise State 8.4 (fourth, first)

Nevada 4.6 (110, 10th)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 41.9 percent (95th, seventh)

Nevada 49.6 percent (130th, 12th)

Red zone defense

Boise State 82.1 percent (55th, second)

Nevada 87.8 percent (91st, sixth)

Net punting

Boise State 35.4 (121st, 11th)

Nevada 36.88 (104th, ninth)

Punt return average

Boise State 4.33 (115th, 11th)

Nevada 10.86 (39th, fifth)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 25.5 (14th, first)

Nevada 16.75 (115th, 10th)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.5 (34th, third)

Nevada -0.1 (77th, seventh)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 144 of 225, 1,789 yards, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions

Brenden Lewis, Nevada: 145 of 214, 1,542 yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions

Leading rushers

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 190 carries, 1,525 yards, 20 touchdowns

Savion Red, Nevada: 112 carries, 676 yards, eight touchdowns

Brenden Lewis, Nevada: 118 carries, 660 yards, seven touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Cameron Camper, Boise State: 32 catches, 527 yards, four touchdowns

Matt Lauter, Boise State: 26 catches, 315 yards, four touchdowns

Jaden Smith, Nevada: 45 catches, 630 yards, four touchdowns

Cortez Braham Jr., Nevada: 43 catches, 508 yards, two touchdowns 

Leading defenders 

Alexander Teubner, Boise State: 47 total tackles, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles 

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 24 total tackles, eight sacks, four quarterback hurries

Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 30 total tackles, 7.5 sacks

Drue Watts, Nevada: 66 total tackles, one sack, one interception

Michael Coats Jr., Nevada: 33 total tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups

Henry Ikahihifo, Nevada: 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries. 

