Boise State and Nevada by the numbers
No. 12 Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference) hosts Nevada (3-7, 0-4) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air nationally on Fox.
The Broncos and Wolf Pack last played in 2022 with Boise State earning a 41-3 win in Reno.
Here is a look at Boise State and Nevada by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 45.8 (third nationally, first MWC)
Nevada 24.6 (96th, seventh)
Rushing offense
Boise State 267.9 (fourth, first)
Nevada 187.7 (32nd, fourth)
Passing offense
Boise State 241.3 (60th, sixth)
Nevada 197.2 (95th, eighth)
Total offense
Boise State 509.1 (fourth, first)
Nevada 384.9 (75th, sixth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 51.4 percent (fifth, first)
Nevada 50.4 percent (ninth, second)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 95 percent (seventh, first)
Nevada 93.8 percent (11th, second)
Scoring defense
Boise State 25.6 (78th, sixth)
Nevada 28.6 (96th, ninth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 115.4 (30th, second)
Nevada 156.4 (80th, seventh)
Passing defense
Boise State 249 (105th, eighth)
Nevada 229.5 (82nd, fifth)
Total defense
Boise State 364.4 (63rd, third)
Nevada 385.9 (87th, seventh)
Sacks per game
Boise State 4.75 (first, first)
Nevada 1.3 (121st, eighth)
Tackles for loss
Boise State 8.4 (fourth, first)
Nevada 4.6 (110, 10th)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 41.9 percent (95th, seventh)
Nevada 49.6 percent (130th, 12th)
Red zone defense
Boise State 82.1 percent (55th, second)
Nevada 87.8 percent (91st, sixth)
Net punting
Boise State 35.4 (121st, 11th)
Nevada 36.88 (104th, ninth)
Punt return average
Boise State 4.33 (115th, 11th)
Nevada 10.86 (39th, fifth)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 25.5 (14th, first)
Nevada 16.75 (115th, 10th)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.5 (34th, third)
Nevada -0.1 (77th, seventh)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 144 of 225, 1,789 yards, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions
Brenden Lewis, Nevada: 145 of 214, 1,542 yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions
Leading rushers
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 190 carries, 1,525 yards, 20 touchdowns
Savion Red, Nevada: 112 carries, 676 yards, eight touchdowns
Brenden Lewis, Nevada: 118 carries, 660 yards, seven touchdowns
Leading receivers
Cameron Camper, Boise State: 32 catches, 527 yards, four touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 26 catches, 315 yards, four touchdowns
Jaden Smith, Nevada: 45 catches, 630 yards, four touchdowns
Cortez Braham Jr., Nevada: 43 catches, 508 yards, two touchdowns
Leading defenders
Alexander Teubner, Boise State: 47 total tackles, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 24 total tackles, eight sacks, four quarterback hurries
Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 30 total tackles, 7.5 sacks
Drue Watts, Nevada: 66 total tackles, one sack, one interception
Michael Coats Jr., Nevada: 33 total tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups
Henry Ikahihifo, Nevada: 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries.