Boise State running back named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
Boise State running back Sire Gaines was voted Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Gaines had 14 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ (1-1) 51-14 victory over Eastern Washington. Gaines opened the game with a 46-yard carry and scored his touchdown in the first quarter.
Boise State ran for 328 yards as a team and compiled 637 yards of total offense in the blowout victory.
Gaines appeared in three games as a true freshman last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He tallied 151 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in Boise State’s 2024 opener against Georgia Southern — earning MWC Freshman of the Week honors — and finished his season with 156 rushing yards and 44 yards receiving.
The 6-foot, 217-pound Gaines reaggravated the injury during winter workouts and missed all of spring practice, but the power back was a summer standout for the Broncos.
Entering the 2025 season, Gaines was placed on watch lists for the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back), Comeback Player of the Year award and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.
Ashton Jeanty, who led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) during his junior season at Boise State, won the 2024 Doak Walker Award.
Gaines is one of 11 Boise State players who earned a national preseason award nomination.
Here are the 11 Broncos on preseason watch lists:
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen: Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation’s top upperclassman quarterback), Manning Award (nation’s top quarterback), Maxwell Award (national player of the year), Walter Camp Award (national player of the year)
Freshman running back Sire Gaines: Comeback Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back)
Senior wide receiver Latrell Caples: Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (top player from Texas)
Senior tight end Matt Lauter: Mackey Award (nation’s top tight end)
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey: Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker)
Senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely: Senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely: Polynesian College Player of the Year
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year), Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Lombardi Award.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni: Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field)
Junior safety Ty Benefield: Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back)
Senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy: Jim Thorpe Award
Senior long snapper Mason Hutton: Patrick Mannelly Award (nation’s top long snapper)