Boise State pass rusher up for national award
Jayden Virgin-Morgan recorded a team-best 10 sacks last season as Boise State led the country with 55.
Earlier this month, the edge rusher was named to the preseason all-Mountain West team. Virgin-Morgan added another preseason honor on Tuesday when the Football Writers Association of America announced that the junior was selected to the Bronko Nagurski watch list.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy goes to the top defensive player in college football.
The 6-foot-3, 253-pound Virgin-Morgan is one of three MWC players on the Bronko Nagurski watch list, joining San Jose State linebacker Jordan Pollard and San Diego State edge rusher Trey White. White was voted 2025 MWC preseason defensive player of the year.
As a sophomore, Virgin-Morgan recorded 40 total tackles (15.5 for loss), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery to go along with his 10 sacks. He was voted first-team all-MWC.
Boise State edge rusher coach Jabril Frazier expects Virgin-Morgan to have a monster junior season.
“The one thing you see now with Jayden is the confidence he has in himself in his game and his leadership role,” Frazier said during spring pracice. “He’s been stepping up each and every day. The guys look up to him. When you’re able to make plays on the football field, guys are like ‘I want to look up to that guy.’”
Three other Boise State players have also been named to watch lists for national awards.
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen is up for the Maxwell Award (college football’s player of the year). Madsen, the 2025 MWC preseason offensive player of the year, threw for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions as a sophomore.
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey is on the Outland Trophy (college football’s top interior lineman) watch list. Casey, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has 28 career starts for the Broncos at left tackle.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni was nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which will feature 22 players and one coach who make outstanding contributions to their communities. Notarainni tallied 60 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries during his junior season.
Ten Boise State players were named to the preseason all-MWC team: Madsen, Latrell Caples (wide receiver), Casey, Mason Randolph (offensive line), Matt Lauter (tight end), Braxton Fely (defensive line), Virgin-Morgan, Notarainni, Ty Benefield (defensive back) and A’Marion McCoy, (defensive back).
Head coach Spencer Danielson was selected to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. The Dodd Trophy is awarded to a coach who succeeds on the field while also emphasizing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity — the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s philosophy.