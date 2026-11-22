Coming off a stunning collapse against San Diego State, Boise State sunk all the way to No. 22 in the Week 12 AP Poll, which was released on Sunday.

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12), who were ranked No. 15 in last week’s poll, unraveled in the closing minutes and suffered a 22-20 home loss to San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) on Saturday.

The two teams will meet again at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4 in the Pac-12 championship game.

After the game, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson defended his controversial late-game decisions that allowed San Diego State to take over near midfield with 1:31 remaining. The Aztecs won the game on a Cooper DiLeva 42-yard field goal as time expired.

“We’re going to be aggressive; that’s our mentality,” Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “But when you’re aggressive, it doesn’t always work out your way, so it’s on me.”

Boise State was a 20.5-point favorite in the DraftKings Sportsbook closing line.

The Broncos, who entered the week as the overwhelming favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff, now have serious competition from Liberty (10-1, 7-0 Conference USA), Louisiana Tech (9-2, 7-0 Sun Belt), New Mexico (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) and UTSA (9-2, 6-1 American) for the automatic bid.

Liberty overtook Boise State in the Week 12 AP Poll at No. 21. The Flames have won 10 straight games after falling to James Madison in their opener.

Six other Group of Six teams were in the others receiving votes category: New Mexico (95), UTSA (75), Louisiana Tech (31), North Dakota State (25), Toledo (22) and Air Force (seven).

Boise State was the only Group of Six team included in last week’s CFP rankings, checking in at No. 17. The next set of rankings will be released at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday.

Here is the full Week 12 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 12 AP Poll

1. Georgia (56)

2. Utah (12)

3. Notre Dame (1)

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Wake Forest

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Oklahoma

20. Florida

21. Liberty

22. Boise State

23. Ole Miss

24. Missouri

25. Ohio State

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 95, Nebraska 90, UTSA 75, Kentucky 62, Washington 39, Louisiana Tech 31, North Dakota State 25, Toledo 22, Oklahoma State 12, Auburn 10, Air Force 7, Duke 2

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