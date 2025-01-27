Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State receives commitment from class of 2025 international defensive lineman

Bethel Imasuen, a first-year football player from England, picks Broncos over Fresno State, San Diego State, others

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State added another international prospect to its 2025 recruiting class.

Bethel Imasuen, an English exchange student who played for Acalanes High School in the California Bay Area, announced his commitment to the Broncos Monday afternoon on X. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Imasuen chose Boise State over offers from Fresno State, San Diego State, Wyoming and others. 

A Reading, England native, Imasuen quickly took to football after moving to the United States and dominated as a senior. He piled up 77 total tackles, six sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, three pass deflections and three blocked kicks last fall. Acalanes used the athletic Imasuen at nose guard, defensive tackle, defensive end and punter. 

Acalanes finished 10-4 overall and suffered a 42-41 loss to Carmel in the state playoffs. Imasuen was a force in the playoff game, recording eight total tackles (two for loss) with a QB hurry. 

Imasuen is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 131 overall senior in California. 

Imasuen is the fifth international member of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class, joining edge rusher Bol Bol (Canada), defensive back Arthur de Boachie (England), kicker/punter Roland Podesta (Australia) and offensive lineman Daniil Starykh (Germany). Just like Imasuen, Bol Bol is an exchange student who played for Washington’s Yelm High School. 

Here are the 26 known members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back

Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back

Tyrell Brown, College of the Canyons (California), defensive line

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher 

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line

Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker

Bethel Imasuen, Acalanes (California) defensive lineman

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Zeke Martinez, Meridian (Idaho), quarterback 

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver

Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter

Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line

De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker

Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver

