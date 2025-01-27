Boise State receives commitment from class of 2025 international defensive lineman
Boise State added another international prospect to its 2025 recruiting class.
Bethel Imasuen, an English exchange student who played for Acalanes High School in the California Bay Area, announced his commitment to the Broncos Monday afternoon on X. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Imasuen chose Boise State over offers from Fresno State, San Diego State, Wyoming and others.
A Reading, England native, Imasuen quickly took to football after moving to the United States and dominated as a senior. He piled up 77 total tackles, six sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, three pass deflections and three blocked kicks last fall. Acalanes used the athletic Imasuen at nose guard, defensive tackle, defensive end and punter.
Acalanes finished 10-4 overall and suffered a 42-41 loss to Carmel in the state playoffs. Imasuen was a force in the playoff game, recording eight total tackles (two for loss) with a QB hurry.
Imasuen is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 131 overall senior in California.
Imasuen is the fifth international member of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class, joining edge rusher Bol Bol (Canada), defensive back Arthur de Boachie (England), kicker/punter Roland Podesta (Australia) and offensive lineman Daniil Starykh (Germany). Just like Imasuen, Bol Bol is an exchange student who played for Washington’s Yelm High School.
Here are the 26 known members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back
Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back
Tyrell Brown, College of the Canyons (California), defensive line
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line
Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker
Bethel Imasuen, Acalanes (California) defensive lineman
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Zeke Martinez, Meridian (Idaho), quarterback
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter
Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line
De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver
