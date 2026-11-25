In three of its last four games, Boise State has been unable to get its potent rushing attack on track.

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12) amassed a combined 367 rushing yards on 104 carries in tight wins over Texas State (7-4, 5-2) and Oregon State (6-5, 4-3) and last weekend’s stunning 22-20 loss to San Diego State (6-5, 5-2). Boise State averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in the three games, all of which were at Albertsons Stadium.

Over its first seven games and a Nov. 7 matchup with Colorado State (3-8, 1-6)—arguably the worst defensive team in FBS history—Boise State had 340 carries for 2,017 yards (5.9 yards per attempt).

So why has Boise State’s running game fallen off a cliff?

Head coach Spencer Danielson said it mostly comes down to fundamentals and technique.

“We have to have a better plan as well going into the game because running the football is a huge piece of what we do, and we could not do it consistently (against San Diego State),” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “3.4 yards per carry is not good enough.”

San Diego State limited the Broncos to 30 carries for 101 yards, their lowest output since a Week 1 loss to No. 12 Oregon.

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Dylan Riley, who has slipped behind Texas State’s Torrance Burgess Jr. on the Pac-12 rushing list, was held to 69 yards on 15 carries. Riley had one 27-yard fourth-quarter explosion and produced just 42 yards on his other 14 attempts.

Near the end of the game, the Broncos mustered just two yards on two Riley carries before two questionable decisions allowed San Diego State to get the ball back near midfield with plenty of time on the clock.

“San Diego State did a really good job (defending the run), and I don’t ever want to take that away from (them),” Danielson said. “They did a great job with their safeties. They fit fast, they crack replaced well. Whenever we’d crack (block), the next guy would be right up. Their front played really well. But we’ve got to be better.”

Over the last two games, Riley has just 29 carries for 119 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns. The third-year junior still ranks sixth on the FBS rushing list with 213 carries for 1,360 yards and 13 total touchdowns this season.

Riley was not named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top running back. Tennessee’s DeSean Bishop, Iowa State’s Aiden Flora and Duke’s Nate Sheppard are the three finalists.

Despite the recent downturn, Boise State still ranks 10th nationally and second in the Pac-12 behind Texas State in rushing offense at 216.7 yards per game.

The Broncos will likely pad that total on Saturday during their flex week rematch with Colorado State, which surrenders an FBS-worst 294.6 yards per game.