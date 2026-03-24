Boise State tight end primed for breakthrough junior season

Following a lengthy offseason, Boise State is set to begin spring football practice on Thursday.

The Broncos, who are coming off a 9-5 campaign in 2025 and the program’s third consecutive Mountain West championship, will compete in the Pac-12 next fall alongside current members Oregon State and Washington State, fellow MWC programs Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State and Texas State of the Sun Belt.

With several roles to fill on both sides of the ball, Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting five returning players who are primed for a major jump in production next season.

We have already taken a look at wide receiver Quinton Brown and edge rusher Bol Bol and are now moving on to a more experienced player: junior tight end Matt Wagner.

Matt Wagner, tight end

Tight end was one of Boise State’s strongest position groups last season with Matt Lauter and Wagner regularly sharing the field.

Lauter caught 37 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns as a senior and finished his college career with 97 receptions for 1,146 yards and 12 TDs. Wagner was also productive in 2025, tallying 24 catches for 251 yards and one score.

Lauter is now preparing for the NFL, leaving the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wagner as Boise State’s clear No. 1 option at tight end heading into spring practice.

“I tell people to watch our entire offense when he scores,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said of Lauter last season. “They’re losing their mind because of how much they love Wags, because of the teammate he is, who he is and in those moments he was not going to be denied. He’s a team-first guy and Matt Wagner is not only a really good tight end for us, he’s going to be one of the better tight ends we’ve ever had.”

The Broncos plucked Wagner out of Texas’ Prosper Rock Hill School, which competes in one of the toughest districts in Class 6A.

A three-star prep prospect, Wagner was rated the No. 89 tight end recruit nationally and the No. 305 overall player in Texas in the 247Sports class of 2023 composite rankings. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from North Texas and Tulane, among others.

Wagner appeared in four games as a true freshman while redshirting and made nine starts the following year as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. He appeared in all 14 games last season with 10 starts.

Wagner is a valuable blocker for Boise State’s rushing attack and should have a bigger role in the passing game this season.