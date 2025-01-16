Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos add kicker from Sacramento State
Head coach Spencer Danielson wants to improve Boise State’s kickoff game, and the Broncos may have found a solution in the transfer portal.
Evan Kiely, a kickoff specialist from Sacramento State, announced his commitment to Boise State Thursday morning.
“Committed. See y’all on the Blue,” Kiely wrote on X.
A two-year starter for Sacramento State, Kiely recorded touchbacks on 19 of his 44 kickoffs last season. According to Kiely, five of the kickoffs were squibs kicks and 11 of the boots traveled at least 65 yards but were returned out of the end zone.
In early-season non-conference matchups against Fresno State and San Jose State, Kiely had touchbacks on seven of his eight deep kicks.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Kiely graduated from Pittman High School in Turlock, California. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Kiely chose the Broncos over reported offers from UC Davis and Idaho State. He has not attempted a field goal or PAT in college.
Boise State got touchbacks on 39 of its 95 kickoffs (41 percent) a season ago, one of the lowest rates in the country. Starting place kicker Jonah Dalmas, Jarrett Reeser and Taren Schive all kicked off for the Broncos last year.
Dalmas and Schive have both exhausted their eligibility.
“It’s going to be something we look at completely,” Danielson said of Boise State’s kicking situation during a recent press conference. “So that’s a huge point. We’ve got guys that are going to compete for the starting (job).
“And once again, there are two jobs here. There is field goal kicker and who kicks off, because that is something we are going to get fixed. So we’re going to compete with guys on campus. I think we have the guys here on campus right now to do those. If we leave spring and don’t feel as confident, then we’re going to make some adjustments.”
Kiely is Boise State’s seventh portal addition during the winter cycle:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are the Broncos’ 12 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton