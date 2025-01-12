Boise State receives commitment from class of 2026 Georgia athlete
Fresh off a run to the College Football Playoff, Boise State is putting together the foundation of a strong 2026 recruiting class.
Terrious Favors, a multi-dimensional star for Georgia’s Carver High School, committed to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson on Saturday. Favors plays wide receiver, cornerback and special teams for the Panthers, who finished 8-4 overall last season and reached the round-of-16 of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Favors is unranked by the major recruiting services but holds more than a dozen reported offers, including Georgia Tech, Louisville and SMU.
At 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, Favors is a speed demon who boasts a personal record of 10.88 seconds in the 100 meters.
Favors caught 38 passes for 843 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior season, earning first-team all-state honors at wide receiver. He accumulated 1,468 all-purpose yards — notching punt return and kick return touchdowns — while recording six interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense.
Favors was voted Class 2A athlete of the year and Atlanta Public Schools MVP.
For his Carver career, Favors has 1,812 all-purpose yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, 64 total tackles, 10 interceptions and 14 pass breakups.
Favors is the third known member of Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class, joining highly-touted Glacier High School (Montana) quarterback Jackson Presley and Meridian High School (Idaho) linebacker LaGary Mitchell.
Presley, the nation’s No. 535 overall prospect and No. 40 quarterback in the 247Sports recruiting rankings, committed to the Broncos in August over offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and numerous others.
During his junior season for Glacier, Presley completed 168 of 268 passes for 2,669 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions while running for 12 scores. The three-star prospect helped lead Glacier to a runner-up finish in Class AA.
Mitchell, also a three-star recruit, is rated No. 723 overall nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. Mitchell starred for Meridian last fall alongside quarterback Zeke Martinez, who committed to the Broncos earlier this month and will participate in spring practice.
Here are the members of Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class:
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)
Jackson Presley, quarterback, Glacier (Montana)