Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos RB commit Keyjuan Brown withdraws from portal, returns to Louisville
The Keyjuan Brown era at Boise State ended before it began.
Brown, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back from Louisville, committed to the Broncos earlier this week.
But the redshirt freshman had second thoughts and decided to withdraw from the portal and return to Louisville, On3’s Pete Nakos reported late Thursday.
Brown was set to enter a crowded Boise State running backs room that includes returnees Sire Gaines, Breezy Dubar and Dylan Riley and Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod. Sherrod ran for 1,634 yards and 15 touchdowns during his time with the Bulldogs while Gaines showed great promise as a true freshman before suffering an ankle injury.
“Sire Gaines, it’s time,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Thursday’s press conference. “I cannot wait. Because of how he’s wired and his skillset, the nation is going to see a lot of Sire Gaines.”
Gaines, Sherrod and others will replace departing running back Ashton Jeanty, who ran for ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns during his record-smashing junior season. Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, helped carry Boise State to the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
The Broncos project to be a strong offense again in 2025 with quarterback Maddux Madsen, tight end Matt Lauter and four offensive line starters set to return. Leading receiver Cam Camper could also be back, Danielson said Thursday.
Brown had 47 carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Cardinals, who finished 9-4 overall with a victory over Washington in the Sun Bowl. He also saw limited action as a true freshman, carrying it 11 times for 65 yards and a score.
Brown returns to Louisville as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart behind fellow freshmen Isaac Brown — the 2024 ACC Rookie of the Year — and Duke Watson. Brown ran for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns while Watson added 597 yards and seven TDs.
Thursday night, Boise State officially announced the signing of six transfer portal players during the winter cycle:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are Boise State’s 12 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton