Boise State transfer portal tracker: BYU defensive tackle commits to Broncos
Boise State added some depth to its defensive front Monday night when BYU transfer defensive tackle David Latu announced his commitment to the Broncos.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Latu played for Snow College during the 2022 season and spent the last two years at BYU. He will enter the 2025 season as a redshirt junior.
A 2019 graduate of Utah’s Bingham High School, Latu served a Latter-day Saints mission before enrolling at Snow College. He recorded 23 total tackles and 1.5 sacks as a freshman, receiving NJCAA second-team all-America honors.
Latu was rated a three-star junior college prospect when he signed with BYU over offers from Utah State, Washington State and others. He played in all 12 games during the 2023 season, tallying six total tackles. Latu redshirted in 2024 as the Cougars went 11-2 overall and finished at No. 13 in the AP top 25.
Latu will provide depth to a Boise State defensive front that is losing starters Ahmed Hassanein (defensive end) and Herbert Gums (nose tackle).
The Broncos also added defensive linemen Keanu Mailoto (Arizona), Dion Washington (Hawaii) and Malakai Williams (Idaho) during the winter transfer portal cycle.
Here are Boise State’s eight transfer portal additions:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are the Broncos’ 12 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
