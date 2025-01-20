Boise State 2025 spring football position-by-position preview: Defensive line/edge rushers
Boise State soared to new heights during the 2024 football season.
The Broncos repeated as Mountain West Conference champions and were selected for the College Football Playoff.
Both accomplishments were program firsts for the Broncos, who finished 12-2 overall after falling to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Boise State’s roster will look a bit different next season as star players like running back Ashton Jeanty and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein move on to the NFL.
With spring ball just around the corner, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a position-by-position look at head coach Spencer Danielson’s roster heading into next season.
We have already covered the offensive side of the ball with pieces on the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen.
Now, it’s time to turn our attention to defense, beginning with the defensive linemen and edge rushers.
Defensive linemen/edge rushers
The Broncos have two starters to replace up front in defensive end Ahmed Hassanein and nose tackle Herbert Gums, but head coach Spencer Danielson is excited about the returning talent in the trenches.
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan had a breakout sophomore season for Boise State, recording 40 total tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound weapon was voted first-team all-Mountain West Conference on the defensive line.
Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, a second-team all-MWC pick a season ago, will also be back in 2025. Fely finished his junior season with 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.
The Broncos do have questions at nose tackle as Gums and backups Sheldon Newton and Michael Callahan are all out of eligibility. Junior-to-be Max Stege is set to take over for Hassanein at defensive end.
“The interior of our defensive line is the biggest point of emphasis,” Danielson said. “Braxton Feely — one of the best players on our entire defense coming back — is a huge part of that. Jayden Virgin-Morgan, one of the top edge players in the country, is a huge part. But Max Stege … I mean Ahmed Hassanein is a guy who has a piece of my heart and had a huge role in this defense, but I believe Max Stege is going to do a really good job for us. The times he’s gone in, who he is as a competitor, who he is as a football player, I believe his best football is in front of him.”
Boise State did find some front-seven help in the transfer portal with the additions of Keanu Mailoto (Arizona), Dion Washington (Hawaii) and edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho).
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Washington recorded 18 total tackles and two sacks last year for Hawaii and is a candidate to take over Gums’ starting spot. Williams, who had 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble a season ago, should enhance Boise State’s pass rush.
Mailoto, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior-to-be, could fill multiple roles for the Broncos.