Boise State vs. Washington State score prediction and 3 keys to the game

Coming off a bye week, No. 21 Boise State (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) will be back in action on Saturday against Washington State (1-6, 0-3).

Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Martin Stadium.

The Broncos, who entered the bye on a five-game winning streak, are favored by 13.5 points over the Cougars in the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are three keys to Boise State picking up its first road victory over Washington State in program history.

1. Contain Washington State’s running quarterback

After six games of frustration, first-year Washington State coach Kirby Moore finally benched Caden Pinnick for Owen Eshelman last week.



Eshelman and the Cougars fell behind 27-3 but found their footing over the final 34 minutes of the game. The redshirt freshman finished 32 of 49 passing (65 percent) for 289 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while carrying the ball 15 times for 136 yards and another score.



Eshelman showed poise in the pocket and ran when necessary. He ripped off a 41-yard scramble, scored on a 20-yard run and connected with Branden Ganashamoorthy for a 40-yard touchdown strike.



The Broncos need to keep Eshelman in the pocket and force Washington State’s running backs to be the main ball-carriers. In the Oregon State game, the Cougars’ four other rushers had just 32 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

2. No defensive backfield breakdowns

By now, everyone in the country is aware of Boise State’s issues with defending explosive plays.



The Broncos, who have also been flagged for 10 pass interference calls, will be tested in the secondary by Washington State’s new passing attack. Ganashamoorthy torched the Beavers for 147 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions while Daniel Blood added six receptions for 59 yards, including a 23-yarder.



Saturday feels like a potential prove-it game for a Boise State secondary that allows 261.3 passing yards per game (No. 126 nationally) and 14.8 yards per completion (No. 136).

3. Reincorporate wide receivers into the attack

Quarterback Maddux Madsen was without three of his top receiving targets—Rasean Jones, Cam Bates and Darren Morris—for Boise State’s rivalry matchup with Fresno State. Madsen made do with what he had, throwing for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-31 win.



All three receivers will be available this week against the Cougars.



Jones has been the best of the bunch, leading the Broncos as a true freshman with 23 catches for 359 yards and two total touchdowns. Bates has caught a pair of scores and had a punt return touchdown against Memphis.



Expect Madsen to target Jones and Bates early on in Saturday’s game.

Final score prediction: Boise State 34, Washington State 20.

The Cougars will fare better defensively this week against Boise State’s run-focused offense, but Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines should be more than enough to carry the Broncos to victory in Pullman.

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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