College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Where will Boise State land?
When the initial College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled last week, Boise State checked in at No. 12.
The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), who are coming off a hard-fought 28-21 victory over Nevada (38, 0-5), will almost certainly be the top-ranked Group of 5 team when the next batch of CFP rankings are released on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time.
The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Will Boise State drop after playing a tight game against a three-win team?
Here are 10 expert predictions on where the Broncos will land in Tuesday’s rankings reveal.
1. Stan Becton, NCAA.com: No. 13
Rationale: “Boise State will stay in the playoffs as the highest projected conference champion remaining, but it won't be one of the 12 best teams after a close win over Nevada.”
2. Ehsan Kassim, USA Today: No. 12
Rationale: “Boise State remains in a good spot to secure the No. 12 seed as the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion.”
3. Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: No. 13
Rationale: “The Broncos end up dropping a spot despite a 28-21 win over Nevada because Ole Miss jumped them. This week's opponent, San Jose State, is the last one that currently has a winning record.”
4. RJ Young, Fox Sports: No. 12
Rationale: “With three games left in the season, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 1,734, including 209 in his last outing. He needs 895 more yards to break Barry Sanders’ 36-year-old record. If the Broncos win the Mountain West Championship, (a quarterfinal matchup) against Ohio State could be the one for which he breaks the record — or at least comes close to it.”
5. Nick Kosko, On3: No. 14
Rationale: “Boise State dropped back down despite another win based on other movement. Still, they are the top Group of Five team so they get in. … Boise State would travel to Columbus as the Group of Five representative. The Broncos’ only loss on the season is Oregon, having a firm grip on being the fifth conference champion included in the field.”
6. Brad Crawford, 247Sports: No. 13
Rationale: “Boise State might slip a spot or two after the Ole Miss win over Georgia, but no need to worry if you're a Broncos fan — this team is going to the playoff by winning out. Boise State might even earn a top-four seed if there's further chaos in the ACC or Big 12 and the committee power-ranks the Group of Five champion ahead of one of those Power 4 victors.”
7. Austin Mock, The Athletic: No. 15
Rationale: None provided
8. Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report: No. 12
Rationale: None provided
9. Nick Gray, AOL.com: No. 13
Rationale: None provided
10. Pete Fiutak, College Football News: No. 13
Rationale: None provided