Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty sees workload take off
After easing into the 2024 season, Ashton Jeanty’s workload has soared over the last four games.
Jeanty averaged just north of 20 touches per game with a high of 27 during Boise State’s 4-1 start. That number increased to nearly 35 per game in victories over Hawaii, UNLV, San Diego State and Nevada.
In Saturday’s game against the Wolf Pack, Jeanty carried it a career-high 34 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns while catching two passes for 12 yards.
With 139 total touches over the last four games, the Heisman Trophy candidate is spending plenty of time in the training room.
“Ashton is special,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Not only in how he plays this game, but with taking that amount of snaps and that amount of shots … to be able to prepare to do that week in and week out is a testament to his process, what he does in the training room and how he gets his body ready.”
Danielson said he doesn’t have a specific number of touches in mind for Jeanty when entering a game.
“It’s always going to be an in-game situation of when we give him the ball, how we get the ball on the perimeter, how we can get the ball to different running backs,” Danielson said. “But Ashton Jeanty is our guy. He’s the warrior of our team, and we’ve got to make sure that he continues to prep and takes care of his body. Because he has taken a bunch of carries the past four games.”
Danielson acknowledged that Jeanty receives more punishment than most running backs.
As the country’s leading rusher with 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns, Jeanty is the focal point of each defense he faces.
“Every time Ashton touches the ball, there are 11 guys on defense that are trying to take a shot,” Danielson said. “And a lot of times, at least nine of them are getting that shot on him. That’s the reality of playing the position. … His carries have been a lot. We’ve had to find ways to win these football games, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
Jeanty dinged up his left elbow at UNLV and has worn a large brace on his arm the last two weeks. While carrying the ball in his injured left arm, Jeanty lost his first fumble of the season against Nevada.
“Nine games through the season, he’s living in the training room,” Danielson said. “He’s got the brace on his arm. Did that affect the fumble or not? On film, maybe? But I think it’s something we can still get fixed with fundamentals and technique. And that’s how it is when you’re running through the tackles. There’s going to be hands and someone punching at the ball.”
The running back room received a boost last week with the return of backup Breezy Dubar, who had missed the previous three games due to injury. Dubar had two carries for seven yards against Nevada.
Danielson expects Dubar to have a bigger role in the offense moving forward as Boise State aims to lower Jeanty’s workload. Dubar should get plenty of action Saturday when the 12th-ranked Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) take on San Jose State (6-3, 3-2).
“It’s big-time to have Breezy back,” Danielson said. “He was able to practice last week and play a little bit in the game, and we need his role to grow.”