Thursday produced the greatest set of NFL Thanksgiving games in recent memory as the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills all won with late go-ahead field goals.

The wildest game of the bunch featured the Eagles roaring back from a 31-10 third-quarter deficit with third-string quarterback Joe Milton to stun the Dallas Cowboys, 39-38.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys found themselves in nearly the same situation Boise State faced the previous weekend against San Diego State. The two teams made identical fourth-down decisions and achieved the same result.

Clinging to a 38-36 lead after a failed two-point conversion (sound familiar?), the Cowboys did get one first down passing before running the ball on first and second down. Unlike Boise State, the Cowboys went with another run on third down to burn an additional 40 seconds off the clock.

Facing a fourth-and-one at the Philadelphia 39 with 55 seconds remaining, the Cowboys dialed up a drop-back pass. Dak Prescott had nowhere to go with the football and was dropped for a nine-yard loss.

Milton and the Eagles drove to the edge of field goal range, and Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yarder with two seconds to play.

Much like Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson the prior week, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer defended his fourth-down decision after the game.

“Really felt good about the drive we had going and felt really good that we were going to put the game away there,” Schottenheimer said in his postgame press conference. “And I wanted the ball in Dak’s hands, and unfortunately we weren’t able to make it work.”

Added Prescott: “That’s one I’ll think about for a long time.”

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Danielson was equally obstinate following Boise State’s 22-20 home loss to San Diego State last Saturday.

The Broncos held a 20-19 late advantage following a missed two-point conversion but ran just 19 seconds off the clock on their next possession with two runs and a pass out of bounds. Boise State opted to go for it on fourth-and-three at the San Diego State 45 with 1:36 remaining, and Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen was sacked.

The Aztecs immediately hit a big pass play to get into field goal range and won the game on a walk-off Cooper DiLeva 42-yard field goal.

“I wanted to be aggressive, that’s our mentality,” Danielson said on Monday. “Obviously hindsight 20-20, it didn’t work out, so I’m not going to sit up here and tell everybody that I’m perfect. I know I’m not, I’ve got a lot of room to grow.

“That is the call for me fourth-and-three, we’re going to be aggressive in games. Three yards to win the game with our offense, I like that, I like that situation. We didn’t execute, we didn’t make the play, San Diego State did.”

Both coaches were blasted on social media following their late-game decisions.

“What exactly were the Cowboys doing there,” Caitlin Clark wrote on X.

What exactly were the cowboys doing there — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) November 27, 2026

If Clark had been watching Pac-12 After Dark action last week, she likely would’ve posted the same message about Boise State.