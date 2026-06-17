Can Boise State replace NFL losses on offensive line?

Heading into the summer, Boise State Broncos On SI is giving out grades to each position group on offense, defense and special teams.

We have already broken down the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends and are now moving on to an offensive line room with multiple returnees and some promising newcomers.

Offensive line

Offensive line play ranked among Boise State’s biggest strengths in 2024 as the Broncos reached the College Football Playoff and finished with a 12-2 overall record.

Despite returning a pair of NFL talents in left tackle Kage Casey and center Mason Randolph, the offensive line wasn’t as consistent last year. Boise State’s scoring offense dipped from No. 5 nationally in 2024 (37.3 points per game) to No. 47 last season (29.9 points per game).

Casey and Randolph are now in the NFL, but the Broncos could potentially be better up front with three returning starters and some intriguing replacement pieces.

Senior Roger Carreon has made 26 career starts at right guard. Carreon received all-Mountain West honorable mention as a junior and ranked third on the team with 885 offensive snaps.

Fellow senior Daylon Metoyer will start alongside Carreon at right tackle for the second straight season.

Metoyer and Carreon, who were both selected to Phil Steele’s preseason all-Pac-12 first team, did not participate in spring practice due to nagging injuries. Both players are expected to be ready to roll for fall camp.

“Our offensive line is getting a ton of reps right now, and they aren’t batting an eye, they are competing,” head coach Spencer Danielson said of the shorthanded offensive line during the spring. “The mentality of our team is going to be in our fronts, and it’s really cool to see the back-and-forth that’s happening there.”

Left guard Jason Steele, a redshirt junior, started nine games last year and three as a freshman at center.

The center vacancy is likely to be filled by freshman Stewart Taufa, who made three appearances a season ago and preserved his redshirt. Taufa attended Nevada power Bishop Gorman High School and was the No. 13 overall prospect in Nevada in the 247Sports class of 2025 composite rankings.

Senior Tyler Ethridge, a transfer from Division II Colorado State-Pueblo, is expected to take over for Casey at left tackle. Ethridge made 29 starts for CSU-Pueblo and was a spring standout for the Broncos.

“(Ethridge) has immersed himself in our culture, and he’s done a really good job,” Danielson said.

Final unit grade: B

Closing analysis: Despite losing two players to the NFL, Boise State’s offensive line could actually be better in 2026. The Broncos will be counting heavily on transfer Tyler Ethridge, who must adjust to Division I competition.