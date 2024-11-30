Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff to host Mountain West Championship pregame show
Fox’s college football pregame show is headed to Boise.
The Big Noon Kickoff crew will travel to Idaho next week for a special Mountain West Championship pregame show, the conference announced Saturday morning. The pregame show will begin at 5 p.m. Mountain time on Friday with game coverage starting at 6 p.m. on Fox.
Former college football stars Mark Ingram II, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn sit next to national championship coach Urban Meyer on the Big Noon Kickoff set. The program is hosted by Rob Stone.
No. 11 Boise State (11-1) earned the right to host the Mountain West Championship by going 7-0 in conference play. The Broncos will most likely face No. 22 UNLV (9-2), which can punch its ticket to the title game by defeating Nevada (3-9) Saturday night.
“It’s a championship game,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after Friday’s 34-18 victory over Oregon State. “Everything we’ve done to this point is to get us here. And now, whoever we play, it’s 60 minutes of ‘Who wants it more?’ It’s all chips on the table for both sides.”
The Rebels and Broncos also faced off in last year’s Mountain West Championship with Boise State earning a 44-20 win at Allegiant Stadium. The Broncos have never won back-to-back Mountain West titles.
In Friday’s regular-season finale against Oregon State, Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty carried it a career-high 37 times for 226 yards and a touchdown. It was the 10th consecutive victory for the Broncos.
“It’s hard to win,” Danielson said. “It’s something where we will celebrate every single one of the wins, and we will learn from every single one of the wins. But it’s hard to win. You look across college football, especially in the month of November, crazy things happen.
“Now, as you go into a championship game, both sides know what it is. … And we’ve been in multiple situations during my time here where we’ve won a championship, and the next year we’ve come up short. We’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
A victory over UNLV in the Mountain West Championship would likely clinch a first-round College Football Playoff bye for the Broncos. The next set of rankings will be released at 5 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday.
“We’ve got a group of 21 seniors that have been through so much,” Danielson said. “COVID, multiple head coaches. They went out there and played for each other today. They played for our seniors because they are going to sacrifice for each other. That’s love. … Here, we define love as action and sacrifice. That’s what love is, and that’s what this team shows every single day.”