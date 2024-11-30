Heisman Trophy odds: Travis Hunter separates from Ashton Jeanty
Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty both had massive performances on Black Friday, but the Colorado two-way star did enough damage to separate himself from Boise State’s junior tailback in the Heisman Trophy race.
Hunter hauled in 10 passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns while picking off a pass on defense as No. 25 Colorado shut out Oklahoma State, 52-0. Jeanty notched a career-high 37 carries for 226 yards and a touchdown in No. 11 Boise State’s 34-18 win over Oregon State.
The latest FanDuel Heisman Trophy odds have Hunter as a commanding -10000 favorite. Jeanty is second at +3000, followed by Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+25000), Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+40000) and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (+50000).
“Travis clinched the Heisman today with his performance,” Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said after the game. “He’s the best player in college football. You can find ways to hate, criticize and condemn him and you won’t come out of that looking professional. Travis Hunter proved today, and he’s proved every week, that he is the best player in college football.”
Shedeur Sanders agreed.
“There’s no argument at this point,” he said. “The consistency he has, I feel like that is what the award is about.”
Hunter has 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns — a new Colorado single-season school record — with four interceptions on defense.
Jeanty leads the country in nearly every rushing category, including carries (312), yards (2,288) and touchdowns (28). Jeanty is closing in on Barry Sanders’ all-time FBS single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards.
“Ashton Jeanty … an absolute warrior,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the Oregon State game. “A warrior for his teammates. When the defense is out there, half the time I run into him because he’s there cheering the defense on. This is a team-first kid.”
While Jeanty continues to have one of the best running back seasons in college football history, Hunter’s talents as a two-way player are tough for Heisman voters to ignore.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. The ESPN broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. Mountain time.
Earlier in the week, Jeanty was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award (national player of the year), Walter Camp Award (nation’s most outstanding player) and Doak Walker Award (nation’s best running back). The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back is widely projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Broncos (11-1) return to action next Friday for the Mountain West Football Championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.