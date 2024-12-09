How to watch announcement of Heisman Trophy finalists
The finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Monday.
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty are the two favorites to win the award. Other potential finalists include Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The finalists will be revealed on the 4 p.m. Mountain time edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter. Four finalists have been invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony every year since 2021.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held on Saturday in New York City. The ESPN telecast of the event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Mountain time.
Hunter, a junior, has 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions on defense. The 23rd-ranked Buffaloes (9-3) did not qualify for the Big 12 Championship.
Jeanty, also a junior, leads the country in carries (344), rushing yards (2,497) and rushing touchdowns (29). He ranks fourth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) and UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007).
Jeanty helped lead Boise State (12-1) to the Mountain West Football Championship and the No. 3 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.
Gabriel has 3,558 passing yards and 28 touchdowns this season for the top-ranked Ducks. The sixth-year senior transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma.
Rourke, another sixth-year senior quarterback, has 2,827 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions for playoff-bound Indiana.
Milroe is a dual-threat junior quarterback with 2,652 passing yards and 15 touchdowns while running for 719 yards and 20 TDs. Alabama was not selected for the College Football Playoff.
Sanders had a strong senior season for the Buffaloes, throwing for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Miami senior quarterback Cam Ward is another potential Heisman finalist with 4,123 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. The Washington State transfer also ran for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
Here is our prediction of who the Heisman Trophy finalists will be:
Dillon Gabriel, sr., Oregon quarterback
Travis Hunter, jr., Colorado wide receiver/cornerback
Ashton Jeanty, jr., Boise State running back
Jalen Milroe, jr., Alabama quarterback
Here are the details on when the Heisman Trophy finalists will be released:
Heisman Trophy finalists reveal
When: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Monday, Dec. 9
Live stream: Stream the Heisman Trophy finalists reveal live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: ESPN
Format: The Heisman Trophy finalists will be announced during SportsCenter
