How to watch Boise State vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, game time, streaming

In a matchup with major College Football Playoff implications, Boise State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will close non-conference play on Saturday with a tricky road matchup against Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC).

Kickoff between the two CFP hopefuls is slated for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Waldo Stadium. The game will air live nationally on ESPN2.

“Awesome opportunity this weekend,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “Ton of respect for (head coach Lance Taylor), ton of respect for Western Michigan football. Just seeing what they’ve been able to do in his time—especially in the 2025 season and obviously this season—ton of respect. Kept their best players, brought in really good players. They play with physicality, they play with effort in all three phases. It’s going to be a big-time college football matchup.”

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will be the Group of Six’s top contender for a CFP bid. The highest-ranked Group of Six champion receives an automatic bid to the playoff.

Western Michigan, the reigning MAC champion, opened the 2026 season with a controversial loss at No. 18 Michigan. Coach Taylor’s Broncos routed Monmouth the following game and earned a hard-fought 28-21 road victory over Rice last week.

Boise State, which is now in the Pac-12 after capturing three straight Mountain West titles, suffered a 34-27 loss at No. 20 Oregon in Week 1. Boise State has banked back-to-back wins over Memphis (38-20) and South Dakota (38-24).

Both teams feature run-first, ball-control offenses. Western Michigan ranks third nationally in time of possession with an average of 36 minutes, 30 seconds while Boise State is No. 4 at 36:23.

“They are very, very good at running the football, that’s a mentality for them. It’s something that we pride ourselves on as well,” Danielson said. “They will take the play clock down to three or four seconds dang near every play. To hold the ball, to keep offenses off the field has been very successful (for them).”

Boise State and Western Michigan are both dealing with key injuries entering Saturday’s game.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WESTERN MICHIGAN

Who: Boise State wraps up non-conference play with a road game against Western Michigan

When: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Waldo Stadium | Kalamazoo, Michigan

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Western Michigan live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: ESPN2

Announcers: Jay Alter (play-by-play, Tom Luginbill (color), Lauren Sisler (sideline

Betting line: Boise State -7 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 24, Western Michigan 20

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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