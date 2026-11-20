No. 17 Boise State will wrap up its Pac-12 regular-season slate on Saturday against San Diego State.

Kickoff between the Broncos (9-1, 6-0) and Aztecs (5-5, 4-2) is slated for 7:30 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

Riding a nine-game winning streak, Boise State is the overwhelming favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff. The Broncos have already clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game.

San Diego State can force a title game rematch with Boise State by securing an upset victory on Saturday.

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are favored by 17.5 points on The Blue. Boise State is -950 on the moneyline while San Diego State is +625.

The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Can Boise State finish a perfect 7-0 in Year 1 of the new Pac-12?

Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.

Collin Wilson, Action Network: San Diego State +17.5

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Wilson’s rationale: “In Boise’s last three victories, its opponents have averaged 41.3 points per game. … San Diego State may have a few defensive advantages against the Broncos’ juggernaut offense, receiving a rank of third in (Pro Football Focus) tackle grading.”

Analysis: Wilson also noted that San Diego State ranks highly in rush yards EPA allowed, which is helpful against Boise State. The Aztecs’ offense has also become more explosive under new quarterback Stone Saunders. Due to Boise State’s horrendous defensive metrics, Wilson recommends grabbing the points.

Leger Douzable, CBS Sports: Over 60.5 points

Douzable’s rationale: “With the Broncos, their defense has really struggled the last couple of weeks. But with Dylan Riley and that offense, they’re going to continue to churn out points.”

Analysis: Douzable also liked the over in last week’s game against Oregon State. The total closed at 65.5 points and the over easily cashed. It’s hard to blame Douzable for going back to the well with the way Boise State’s defense has performed in recent games.

Danny Kanell, CBS Sports: Boise State -17.5

Kanell’s rationale: “I think this is a get-right game for Boise State when they kind of come back. (Last week) was a little bit disappointing. I’m sure Spencer Danielson is reminding them ‘Hey, we can’t start thinking about the playoffs yet.’”

Analysis: Kanell correctly pointed out that Oregon State boasts one of the top offenses in the Pac-12 while San Diego State ranks near the bottom of the conference in many categories. Kanell also liked what he saw from Maddux Madsen last week in his return from injury.

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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