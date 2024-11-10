Live updates, score: No. 12 Boise State football vs. Nevada
The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-7, 0-4 Mountain West Conference) travel to Albertsons Stadium to take on No. 12 Boise State (7-1, 4-0).
The Broncos are looking to win their seventh straight game as they hope to bolster their College Football Playoff resume.
Boise State is a 24-point favorite over the Wolf Pack.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Nevada game with live updates, in-game analysts and big play highlights.
Second Quarter Live Updates
BSU punt: Broncos go three-and-out and are forced to punt for the first time tonight. Wolf Pack nearly block the punt and take over at its own 26 with 5:14 remaining in the half.
Trick play touchdown: Nevada ties the game with a nifty throwback touchdown on fourth-and-one. Wide receiver Marcus Bellon threw the pass to Caleb Ramseur, who spun his way out of a tackle en route to the end zone for a 44-yard TD.
Jeanty’s first fumble of 2024: Jeanty had the ball in his left arm, which got dinged up during Boise State’s game against UNLV. He has played with a brace on the arm the last two games. The lost fumble was also BSU's first turnover since Oct. 5 against Utah State.
Jeanty puts it on the turf: The Nevada defense recovers its first fumble of the season. Stone Combs gets on top of a Jeanty fumble for the Wolf Pack’s second takeaway of the night. It was Jeanty's first fumble of the season.
Nevada fumble: Sean Dollars puts it on the ground for the second time tonight, and Marco Notarainni falls on it to end a promising Wolf Pack drive. Broncos take over at their own 29.
First Quarter Live Updates
Boise State turnover: Maddux Madsen overthrows Matt Lauter, and Nathaneal Floyd picks it off. Nevada, trailing 14-7 heading to the second quarter, has it near midfield.
Wolf Pack answer: Nevada desperately needed a solid drive, and the Wolf Pack go 75 yards in six plays to make it a 14-7 game. Quarterback Brendon Lewis finishes it with a nifty 17-yard touchdown run.
Total yardage update: Jeanty 92, Nevada -6.
Touchdown Broncos: Jeanty trucks a Nevada defender and crosses the goal line for his first touchdown of the night. 14-0 Broncos with 4:12 to go in the opening quarter.
Jeanty explodes! The Heisman Trophy candidate rips off a 46-yard run up the gut and is finally pulled down at the Nevada 8. Jeanty is already up to 88 yards rushing.
Another three-and-out: Jayden Virgin-Morgan does it again, punching the ball out of Sean Dollars’ hands. Dollars gets back on it for a big loss, and Nevada is forced to punt for the second time.
Touchdown Broncos: Matt Lauter catches an 11-yard screen pass from Maddux Madsen and takes it to the house for a 7-0 lead. Very easy 12-play, 68-yard scoring drive for Boise State. Jeanty had seven carries for 42 yards on the drive and had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty.
BSU on the move: Backup running back Jambres Dubar looked good on his first carry tonight. He has been injured for much of 2024 and hasn’t played since Oct. 5.
Three-and-out: Boise State’s defense opens with a stop, which included a third-down sack by Jayden Virgin-Morgan. It was the sophomore’s ninth sack of the year. Broncos start at their own 32.
Opening kickoff: Nevada wins the opening coin toss and elects to receive. Here we go!
Pregame Updates
Uniforms: Boise State is wearing all black uniforms tonight. Nevada is in all white.
New Heisman odds: Colorado defeats Texas Tech, 41-27. Travis Hunter finishes with nine catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. The two-way star is now the FanDuel Heisman favorite at +135, ahead of Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (+190) and Ashton Jeanty (+430). Big opportunity for Jeanty to close the gap tonight.
Heisman update: Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Travis Hunter entered Saturday as the Heisman Trophy co-favorites at +185. Miami suffered a loss to unranked Georgia Tech earlier today, and the Buffaloes are leading Texas Tech in the fourth quarter. With a big performance against the Wolf Pack, Ashton Jeanty should shoot right back to the top of the Heisman odds list alongside Hunter.
Weather: It’s a beautiful fall evening in the Treasure Valley. Temperature is 48 degrees with no rain in sight as kickoff looms.
Pregame festivities: After catching three touchdowns in last week’s victory over San Diego State, senior wide receiver is one of Boise State’s flag carriers for tonight’s game against Nevada.