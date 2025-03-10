‘March 10th came quick;’ What Spencer Danielson said after Boise State’s first spring football practice of 2025
Boise State kicked off its 2025 spring practice slate Monday morning, and head coach Spencer Danielson was excited to get rolling.
“March 10th came quick,” Danielson said during a post-practice press conference. “Joking with a couple guys in the locker room, they were like ‘Man, I feel like I just took my pads off for the Fiesta Bowl, right?’ That’s how the offseason goes.”
The Broncos are coming off a 12-2 season that included a second straight Mountain West Conference title and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s presser.
On life without Ashton Jeanty, Ahmed Hassanein, others
“Those first couple practices, it’s different just because (the departed guys) aren’t there, right? These guys, you’ve been around them for years. You know you love them dearly, not just because of how they play on the field, (but) who they are in the locker room, who they are in the community. And then even going out to practice today, I miss those guys.
“It’s time for us to move on and go. And I’m so excited for what God is doing in their lives and where they’re going forward. Some of our guys are going to play in the NFL. Some of our guys aren’t, and I’m excited for them to be in the progressional world and what they’re doing. But it is something that is really near and dear to my heart. These guys are a part of this program forever and I miss them, but I’m excited where we’re growing to.”
On finding new leaders
“Obviously, some huge voids in leadership from Ashton, Ahmed, Alexander Teubner, Ben Dooley, I can keep going down the list. But I’m really excited to see some guys step up. Maddux Madsen has done a really good job leading this offseason. Marco Notarainni is another one that’s stepped up. Kage Casey and Mason Randolph, huge leaders in that offensive line room, and Roger Carreon, also. Those three are doing a really, really good job with our O Line. Ty Benefield, he’s one of the top leaders on our entire team as well.”
On Sire Gaines missing practice
“Sire Gaines is going to be out this week. He’s still dealing with the injury he had in-season. He’s close. He was able to do a lot of our winter workouts. … It’s no new injuries, we’re just going to make sure when he comes back, he’s 100 percent. He’s a pivotal part of our team, and we’re not going to push him back before he needs to.”
On deciding to hold a spring game
“We’re going to continue to have a spring game. I believe in it. There’s a lot of pros to me in having a spring game. Obviously there’s some cons, I get that. I get where someone could scout our players and all these things that people are deciding to not have a spring game for.
“For me, there’s a lot of things that come into it. The community being a part of this football team — and our football team being a part of this community — matters deeply to me. Post-spring game, for our players to be able to meet fans, sign autographs, that is a monster deal for me. I want that, I want our players to feel that. Because this isn’t just you out there on the field. You represent this state, you represent Bronco Nation that is behind you through and through. … And I want there be an end to spring ball where our guys — in front of fans — can go out and compete.”