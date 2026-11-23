Boise State will host next week’s Pac-12 championship game, but the Broncos haven’t played a complete game since securing a 32-7 non-conference road win over Western Michigan in September.

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1) were lucky to beat Texas State (7-4, 5-2) and Oregon State (6-5, 4-3) in their previous two home games before last week’s matchup with San Diego State (6-5, 5-2). The Aztecs benefited from multiple Boise State blunders and stole a 22-20 victory to clinch a Pac-12 title game berth.

Despite the loss, the Broncos are still in the running for a College Football Playoff bid.

All eight Pac-12 teams will wrap up the regular season on Saturday with flex week. The Pac-12 championship game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

Here is the Week 13 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

1. Texas State

Last result: 42-14 home victory over Washington State (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 7-4, 5-2

Analysis: Without question, Texas State is playing the best ball of any Pac-12 team. The Bobcats limped to a 2-3 start, including a 31-29 loss at San Diego State, where Texas State won the total yardage battle 565-239. The Bobcats also had a double-digit fourth-quarter lead at Boise State before Max Cutforth saved the day. Those two losses are keeping Texas State out of the Pac-12 title game, but the Bobcats could just as easily be 7-0 in conference and in position to make the CFP.

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

2. Boise State

Last result: 22-20 home loss to San Diego State (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 9-2, 6-1

Analysis: Boise State did plenty of good things during its nine-game winning streak, but the team’s only dominant Pac-12 performance came against Colorado State. And the Rams still put up 38 points in defeat. If the Broncos hadn’t completed the miracle comeback against Texas State, they’d be missing out on the Pac-12 championship game.

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

3. Oregon State

Last result: 31-24 home win over Utah State (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 6-5, 4-3

Analysis: After falling behind 14-0 at home to Utah State, the Beavers closed the game on a 31-10 run to snap a three-game skid. Oregon State holds onto the No. 3 spot due to a 66-14 bludgeoning of San Diego State earlier in the season.

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 8 p.m. (The CW)

4. San Diego State

Last result: 22-20 road victory over Boise State (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Previous ranking: 4

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Season record: 6-5, 5-2

Analysis: On one hand, the Aztecs were extremely fortunate to beat Boise State. Maddux Madsen had three red zone turnovers and the Broncos bungled the end of the game beyond belief. But San Diego State also left plenty of meat on the bone with several critical penalties and numerous Stone Saunders misfires.

Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 4:30 p.m. (The CW)

5. Utah State

Last result: 31-24 road loss to Oregon State (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 4-7, 3-4

Analysis: The Aggies won the total yardage battle but mustered just seven second-half points in a must-win game on the road.

Up next: Saturday vs. Texas State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

6. Fresno State

Last result: 49-42 home win over Colorado State (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 6-5, 3-4

Analysis: Hosting an opponent that had just suffered a 73-7 loss, Fresno State had to hang on late to secure its sixth win.

Up next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 8 p.m. (The CW)

7. Washington State

Last result: 42-14 road loss to Texas State (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 2-9, 1-6

Analysis: The Cougars held a 7-0 lead over Texas State before everything fell apart.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 4:30 p.m. (The CW)

8. Colorado State

Last result: 49-42 road loss to Fresno State (Saturday, Nov. 21)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 3-8, 1-6

Analysis: The Rams have one more game before head coach Jim Mora can begin overhauling the defensive roster.

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)