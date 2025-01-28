Boise State transfer portal tracker: Cam Camper withdraws from NFL Draft, now in portal
Former Boise State wide receiver Cam Camper had a change of heart.
After declaring for the NFL Draft last weekend, Camper is now in the transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Camper will eschew the draft and play one final season of college football.
Camper was Boise State’s leading receiver during the 2024 season, hauling in 58 receptions for 903 yards and four touchdowns en route to all-Mountain West honorable mention. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound wideout had three catches for 66 yards in Boise State’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State.
Boise State finished 12-2 overall and captured its second straight Mountain West title.
Camper, a fifth-year senior in 2024, is taking advantage of an NCAA waiver granting additional eligibility to former junior college players. He played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Indiana and eventually Boise State.
Camper started at Z receiver in Boise State’s run-heavy offense that featured Heisman Trophy runner-up tailback Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior, declared for the NFL Draft in early January.
The Broncos also lost starting X receiver Prince Strachan to the transfer portal. Strachan, who is now at USC, had 25 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown a season ago.
Boise State is bringing back slot receiver Latrell Caples (38 catches, 473 yards, five touchdowns), tight end Matt Lauter (47 catches, 619 yards, seven touchdowns), No. 4 receiver Austin Bolt (16 catches, 196 yards, four touchdowns), highly-touted prospect Chris Marshall and others.
A graduate of Lancaster High School in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Camper played two seasons of junior college football and two seasons for Indiana before arriving in Boise. In his two years with Indiana, Camper tallied 63 catches for 881 yards and three touchdowns.
Here are Boise State’s 13 transfer portal losses during the winter cycle:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Wide receiver Cam Camper
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
Here are Boise State’s eight transfer portal additions:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)