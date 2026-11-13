Boise State vs. Oregon State ticket prices reach historic levels ahead of Pac-12 showdown

The eyes of the nation will be on the Treasure Valley this weekend as ESPN’s College GameDay is in town for a Pac-12 showdown between No. 24 Boise State (8-1, 5-0) and Oregon State (5-4, 3-2).

The Broncos, who have won eight straight games, can clinch home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game with a victory. The Beavers have suffered consecutive losses following a five-game winning streak of their own.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday. The Pac-12 game will air live nationally on USA Network.

With Boise State challenging for a second College Football Playoff appearance in three seasons, demand for tickets has never been higher.

According to online marketplace TickPick, the average purchase price for a ticket to Saturday’s game is $246. It’s the highest get-in price for any Boise State game at Albertsons Stadium dating back to 2011.

Here are the five most expensive games at Albertsons Stadium over the last 16 years:

1. Nov. 14, 2026 vs. Oregon State: $246

2. Oct. 3, 2026 vs. Utah State: $156

3. Sept. 28, 2024 vs. Washington State: $150

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4. Nov. 29, 2024 vs. Oregon State: $135

5. Oct. 5, 2024 vs. Utah State: $123

Last month’s Utah State game was the first Pac-12 contest in program history for both teams. Boise State went on to secure a 37-18 victory.

The other three games were in 2024 as the Broncos finished with a 12-2 overall record and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday that the team needs to avoid all distractions this week and remain focused on an Oregon State team that leads FBS in passing yards.

“Our focus is how can we be our best as a team, and how can we continue to grow week in and week out?,” Danielson said. “Every week, someone is going to tell me this is the biggest game of the season, and that’s going to be no different week in and week out. How can the Boise State Broncos be our best?

“Even with all the things going on outside—which are awesome for this program now and in the future—we’ve got a job to do. We’ve got to go play really good football on Saturday.”

Oregon State will likely be without star quarterback Braden Atkinson, who leads the nation in passing yards.

Danielson is optimistic that Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen will be available on Saturday.