Before hosting the Pac-12 championship game, Boise State (9-2, 6-1) will get a much-needed flex week tune-up against Colorado State (3-8, 1-6) on Saturday.

Kickoff between the Broncos and Rams is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Canvas Stadium.

The two teams faced off three weeks ago with Boise State securing a 64-38 road victory over Colorado State.

Boise State is coming off a shocking 22-20 home loss to San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) while the Rams have dropped eight of their last nine games, including a competitive 49-42 road loss at Fresno State (6-5, 3-4) last week.

Despite the hiccup, the Broncos remain the favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State is favored by 21 points on the road. The Broncos are -1800 on the moneyline while Colorado State is +1000.

The over/under is set at a sky-high 76.5 points.

Can the Broncos avoid another upset and keep their CFP hopes alive?

Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.

Dan Katz, Barstool Sports: Over 76.5

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Katz’s rationale: “Colorado State is the worst defense in the country, by far. It is comical to watch. … It’s so many points, but Boise State has to score and Colorado State cannot stop anyone.”

Analysis: Katz, who also praised the Pac-12’s controversial flex scheduling during the segment, is dead-on about Colorado State’s defense. He also correctly pointed out that Boise State has plenty of defensive issues of its own.

David Racey, Pick Dawgz: Boise State -21

Racey’s rationale: “After looking at the trends, I still like Boise State here. Colorado State is 0-4 against the spread in their last four games as an underdog against a ranked team and they have one of the worst defensive units in the entire nation.”

Analysis: Racey cannot get over Colorado State’s defensive metrics, and it’s quite understandable. Through 11 games, the Rams have fielded one of the worst defensive units in college football history.

Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place: Over 76.5

Ruffolo’s rationale: “The Broncos are clearly the better team, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they put another massive number on the scoreboard against a Colorado State defense that’s been absolutely dreadful. However, rather than laying a huge number with Boise State, I prefer backing the total.”

Analysis: Ruffolo doesn’t envision either defense getting many stops on Saturday. He also thinks Boise State could run up the score to boost its CFP resume.

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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