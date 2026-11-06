What No. 25 Boise State vs. Colorado State expert picks tell us to expect in Pac-12 matchup

Riding a seven-game winning streak, No. 25 Boise State will be back on the road this weekend against Colorado State.

Kickoff between the Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12) and Rams (3-5, 1-3) is slated for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Canvas Stadium. The Pac-12 game will air live nationally on USA Network.

The Broncos have collected seven straight victories since suffering a Week 1 loss at No. 23 Oregon. Boise State is the favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

Colorado State opened the season with consecutive wins over Wyoming and Southern Utah but has dropped five of its last six games entering the weekend.

The Rams rank last nationally in multiple defensive categories, including scoring defense (42.4 points allowed per game) and total defense (526.4 yards allowed).

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are favored by 17.5 points on the road. Boise State is -950 on the moneyline while Colorado State is +625.

The over/under is set at 68.5 points.

Can Boise State avoid a letdown against a Colorado State team that is desperate for a big win?

Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.

Leger Douzable, CBS Sports: Boise State -10.5 first half

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Douzable’s rationale: “We finally backed the Broncos last week, and they made us pay. … Went to bed 28-3 and I’m like ‘Oh, good. They covered this.’ Woke up, 46-45 shootout.”

Analysis: Douzable noted that Boise State’s defense has struggled mightily at times this season. He feels more comfortable backing the Broncos in the first half and avoiding any potential second-half fireworks.

Danny Kanell, CBS Sports: Over 68.5

Kanell’s rationale: “I think Boise State should be able to run all over them, but I also think Colorado State’s offense is pretty sneaky.

Analysis: Kanell is expecting a shootout as the Rams are capable of putting up plenty of points with quarterback Hauss Hejny. Despite the possibility of Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen missing this game, the Broncos should be able to score at will behind their rushing attack.

Kyle Hunter, Action Network: Colorado State team total over 25.5

Hunter’s rationale: “Boise State’s defense certainly isn’t the dominant unit it was in some recent seasons. The Broncos rank 115th in yards per pass attempt allowed, 128th in passing explosiveness allowed and have allowed 14 passing plays of 40 yards or more this season.”

Analysis: Hunter does not believe Colorado State has a chance to win this game due to its porous defense, but he envisions the Hejny-led offense scoring plenty of points.

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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