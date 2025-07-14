Blue-chip Idaho offensive line prospect chooses BYU over Boise State, Oregon, others
Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class is coming together nicely, but the Broncos have missed out on some of the top talent in Idaho.
Jax Tanner, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman who earned Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a junior, announced his commitment to BYU over the weekend. Tanner plays for Class 6A power Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.
Rated the nation’s No. 428 overall prospect and No. 2 Idaho recruit in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings, Tanner chose BYU over offers from Boise State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and numerous others. Tanner holds an overall grade of 89 by 247Sports, just shy of four-star status.
Tanner dominated for Rocky Mountain last year, logging 115 pancake blocks with zero sacks allowed. The Grizzlies are a state title favorite this fall with Tanner and fellow Division I recruits Drew Byrd (tight end, Washington State commit), Rasean Jones (athlete, Boise State commit) and Rowan Rupp (defensive line, Boise State commit) leading the way.
It’s a strong year for Idaho high school football with double-dight FBS prospects in the state.
Fruitland offensive tackle Kelvin Obot, the No. 131 overall prospect nationally, committed to Utah earlier this month. The Broncos didn’t extend an offer to Timberline receiver Hudson Lewis, Idaho’s No. 3 prospect. Lewis committed to Washington State in May.
Idaho’s No. 4 prospect — Meridian linebacker LaGary Mitchell — flipped his commitment from Boise State to Utah in June.
The Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson have landed three in-state recruits in Rupp (No. 5 prospect in Idaho), Jones (No. 7) and Owyhee tight end Ryan Brekke (No. 9).
In the 247Sports class of 2026 team composite rankings, Boise State ranks 68th nationally. San Diego State (65th nationally) and UNLV (67th) are the leaders among Mountain West Conference teams.
Here are Boise State’s 20 known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)