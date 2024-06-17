2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 8: Virginia Tech
The Boston College football program heads to Blacksburg, Va., in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies.
The two programs are looking to continue their improvement from the season prior as both went 7-6 in 2023 after having down years in 2022. The Hokies will be led by third-year head coach Brent Pry, while the Eagles will be led by first-year head coach Bill O’Brien.
Heading into the matchup, Virginia Tech is riding a two-game winning streak against Boston College, winning the game in Chestnut Hill, Mass., 48-22 in 2023 and the game in Blacksburg 27-10 in 2022.
Offense
On the offensive side of the ball, Virginia Tech retained its starting quarterback in redshirt junior Kyron Drones. In 2023, Drones went 166-of-285 for 2,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions, as well as rushed for 818 yards and five touchdowns in 166 attempts. The Pearland, Texas, native finished the year with a. 58.25 percent completion rate and 137.28 QB rating.
As for weapons, the Hokies kept their leading rusher in senior running back Bhayshul Tuten, who rushed for 863 yards and ten touchdowns in 173 attempts. The team will also have its top two wide receivers from last season, graduates Da’Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane. The duo combined for 1,205 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.
Defense
On the defensive side of the ball, the Hokies kept two of its top three tacklers from 2023 in senior safety Jalen Stroman and redshirt junior linebacker Keli Lawson, however lost their second-best tackler Alan Tisdale, who was a redshirt senior last year. Stroman and Lawson tallied a combined 130 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, an interception, and a forced fumble.
Schedule
Both programs will come into this matchup well rested as the Eagles and Hokies both have their first BYE week of the year prior to the game. This will be the second game in Virginia for Boston College, who plays at Virginia in Week 6 prior to the off week.
Outlook
The two teams are evenly matched and are both trying to have their second consecutive winning season. I expect this to be a close contest and the winner will be whoever can convert the most third downs and win the turnover battle.
Boston College at Virginia Tech:
BCCentral takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including its Week 8 matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
The Game
Date: Oct. 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Worsham Field at Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.
Series: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 21-11
Last Meeting: The Hokies defeated the Eagles 48-22 on Nov. 11, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Team
The Coach: Brent Pry.
Offensive Coordinator: Tyler Bowen.
Defensive Coordinator: Chris Marve.
2023 Record: 7-6.
Players to Watch: QB Kyron Drones, RB Bhayshul Tuten, WR Da’Quan Felton, WR Jaylin Lane, S Jalen Stroman, LB Keli Lawson, P Peter Moore, K John Love.
Top Newcomer: Recruit- Four-star LB Gabe Williams, Transfer- Former Alabama DL Khurtiss Perry.
The School
Location: Blacksburg, Va.
Founded: 1872
Enrollment: 36,383
Nickname: Hokies
Colors: Chicago Maroon and Burnt Orange
Mascot: HokieBird
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2023.
Last Time Won ACC: 2010.
National Championships: None.
Playoff Appearances: None.
Conference Championships: 11 — 1909; 1916; 1918; 1963; 1995; 1996; 1999; 2004; 2007; 2008; 2010
Bowl Appearances: 35 — 14-21 record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2022.
Heisman Trophies: None.
2024 NFL Draft: None.
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 47; 2023 No. 44; 2022 No. 43; 2021 No. 49.
Schedule
Aug. 31: at Vanderbilt
Sept. 7: vs. Marshall
Sept. 14: at Old Dominion
Sept. 21: vs. Rutgers
Sept. 27: at Miami
Oct. 5: at Stanford
Oct. 17: vs. Boston College
Oct. 26: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 2: at Syracuse
Nov. 9: vs. Clemson
Nov. 23: at Duke
Nov. 30: vs. Virginia