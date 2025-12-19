Boston College Stays Active on 2027 Recruiting Trail

Bill O'Brien and the Eagles staff have already gotten off to a solid start in the 2027 recruiting class, holding four commitments ahead of the new year, but this week, the Eagles have been especially active on the recruiting trail, extending several new offers to talented prospects.

On December 19, Boston College sent a trio of scholarship offers to three impressive offensive line prospects, and now, just 24 hours later on the December 20, the Eagles staff has extended another pair of offers.

The first was to 4-Star wide receiver Anthony Jennings from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He took to social media to share the news.

Standing at 6-foot, 165 lbs., Jennings is a speedy wideout ranked as the No. 29 player at his position in the class and the No. 21 overall prospect in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. In eight games as a junior this season, the impressive prospect hauled in 34 receptions for 823 yards with 11 touchdowns.

The 4-Star wideout holds offers from the likes of Florida, Indiana, Miami and many more, so the Eagles staff will certainly have their work cut out for them if they hope to land the Florida native.

While it may seem like a longshot, new Boston College general manager Kenyatta Wilson was a major piece of former 5-Star Cam Coleman's recruitment to Auburn during his time there, so there is a chance he could recreate something similar in Chestnut Hill with Jennings.

The next player to pick up an offer from Boston College was fellow wide receiver Namajay Thompson of Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina. Like Jennings, he also took to social media to share the news of his latest offer.

Though unranked as a prospect currently, Thompson has an impressive build at 6-foot, 180 lbs., and has been incredibly productive at the varsity level. This season, as a junior for Shelby, he hauled in 53 receptions for 865 yards with 13 touchdowns.

He helped his team to a 13-2 record, culminating with a state championship win in which he finished with over 100 all purpose yards.

The Eagles currently hold four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, and are ranked as the No. 17 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While four commits is certainly a strong start, O'Brien and the Eagles staff will have to remain active if they hope to maintain their highly ranked position.

