Former Boston College Football Player, Four Star TE Entering Transfer Portal

Transfer-portal news continues to file in for the Boston College football program, as former tight end Matt Ragan, who only played four games in his career as an Eagle, announced his decision to enter the portal — which does not open until Jan. 2, 2026 — Thursday afternoon.

“I will be entering the portal as a grad transfer on January 2nd with 1-2 years of eligibility,” said Ragan on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I want to thank BC for the opportunity.”

I will be entering the portal as a grad transfer on January 2nd with 1-2

years of eligibility. I want to thank BC for the opportunity. — Matt Ragan (@36Mattyice) December 19, 2025

Ragan, a 6-foot-5, 246-pound Lawrence Academy product from Westboro, Mass., arrived in Chestnut Hill, Mass., in 2022, redshirting his first season on the Heights.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Ragan saw action in just one game, but did not catch a single pass.

In 2024, Ragan played in three games and recorded an 11-yard reception against Duquesne on Sept. 7, in a 56-0 blowout of the Dukes. He was not listed on the roster for 2025.

Ragan is one of 12 former or current Boston College players to officially declare his intent to enter the portal once it opens, joining a group that consists of quarterback Dylan Lonergan, linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch and Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive linemen Sterling Sanders and Ty Clemons, defensive back Ashton McShane, offensive linemen Jadon Lafontant and Jack Funke, wide receivers Cedric Lott Jr. and Datrell Jones, and athlete Nate Johnson III.

Before he came to the Heights, Ragan was a four-star recruit by 247 Sports and a three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals. He was rated the No. 14 tight end in the class of 2021 and the No. 2 player in Massachusetts by 247.

During his senior year at Lawrence, a boarding school based in Groton, Mass., Ragan manufactured 28 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns, earning All-ISL and All-NEPSAC honors.

Both Ragan’s brother, Sean (2016-19), and father, John (1988-90), played football at BC, and his mother Katie is also a graduate from the university. Ragan was a recipient of the John F. Galvin ‘56 Endowed Football Scholarship Fund.

Boston College's tight end room has been a big part of the team's offense over the last two years.

In 2025, the position group was led by senior Jeremiah Franklin, who boasted 49 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Kaelan Chudzinski, who totaled 313 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Recommended Articles From Boston College Eagles On SI: