ACC Announces Women’s Lacrosse Yearly Awards, ACC Daily: May 2, 2025
Earlier in the week, the ACC announced its end of season awards for women’s lacrosse.
In total, six awards were given out with Boston College leading the way with three recipients, UNC with two, and Virginia with one.
Below are all the conference awards for the 2025 season.
Rachel Clark, Boston College- Attacker of the Year
Boston College’s Rachel Clark earned the ACC Attacker of the Year award after her dominant senior campaign. This season, Clark has tallied 91 goals and 22 assists for 113 points. Her goals lead the team, the ACC, and the nation. Nationally, she ranks second in goals per game (4.79), points, and fifth in points per game (5.95). She ranks first in the ACC in all those categories as well.
Kate Galica, Virginia- Midfielder of the Year
Virginia’s Kate Galica won ACC Midfielder of the Year for her performance this season. The sophomore has started in all 17 games for the Cavaliers and recorded 40 goals and eight assists for 48 points, 16 ground balls and caused turnovers, and 160 draw controls. Her draw controls rank 10th in the nation and first in the ACC.
Shea Baker, Boston College- Defender of the Year
Boston College’s Shea Baker was the recipient of ACC Defender of the Year. In 2025, she has recorded three goals and five assists for eight points, 27 ground balls, 88 draw controls, and 35 caused turnovers which ranks third in the ACC.
Shea Dolce, Boston College- Goalkeeper of the Year
Boston College’s Shea Dolce won ACC Goalkeeper of the Year for her performance this season. The junior has allowed 136 goals, 7.49 goals against average, 171 saves, a .557 save percentage, and a 17-2 record. In the ACC, she has the second-lowest goals against average and the most saves. Nationally, she ranks second in goals against average.
Eliza Osburn, UNC- Freshman of the Year
UNC’s Eliza Osburn won ACC Freshman of the Year. During the Tar Heels’ undefeated season, the midfielder has tallied 27 goals and five assists for 32 points, 11 ground balls, six caused turnovers, and 44 draw controls.
Jenny Levy, UNC- Coach of the Year
UNC’s Jenny Levy won ACC Coach of the Year. This year, she has led the Tar Heels to a perfect 18-0 record, the No. 1 team in the country, and an ACC regular season and tournament title.