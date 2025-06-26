ACC Daily: Who Are The Top Defensive Backs In The ACC Entering The 2025 Season?
The ACC looks to be loaded to the gills again in 2025 in terms of the talent pool, and one of the deepest groups in the conference is in the defensive backfield.
Here at OnSI, we're making our own predictions about who could land on the All-ACC teams by the end of 2025, and today, it's cornerbacks and safeties that are going under the microscope. There are plenty of solid defensive backs around the country, but the ACC always had and always will produce some of the best. However, who makes that all-important All-ACC list in 2025?
In case you missed it, we went through wide receivers on Tuesday and quarterbacks the previous week.
All-ACC First Team
1. Avieon Terrell | Cornerback | Clemson
If it seems like all of our lists this preseason has been loaded with Clemson talent, there's a good reason for that - they are. Terrell hails from the heart of one of the best recruiting grounds in the country in Atlanta, and he plays with that exact attitude. He has game changing ball skills, and will be looking to land squarely on the ACC First team come the fall.
2. Chandler Rivers | Cornerback | Duke
Rivers is a returning starter for a Duke team that made serious waves in 2024, and will be looking to make a lasting impact in his senior season after making the All-ACC first team last season.
3. Isaiah Nwokobia | Safety | SMU
Nwokobia started all 14 games for SMU in 2024, and will be looking to add to his impressive resumé in 2025 as SMU looks to make a return to the College Football Playoff picture.
4. Terry Moore | Safety | Duke
Duke has one of the best defensive backfields in the country with Moore and Rivers both returning for the 2025 season. Moore landed on the All-ACC second team in 2024, so it only makes sense that he's coming for the first team spot this fall.
All-ACC Second Team
5. Damari Brown | Cornerback | Miami
Damari Brown presents as one of the most intriguing cases in the conference this season. After missing all but two games in the 2024 campaign, Brown will be returning to a Miami team looking to keep its momentum going. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Brown is certainly one of the more physically impressive DBs in the class.
6. Ethan O'Connor | Cornerback | Miami
That's right, another Hurricane lands on the second team list. O'Connor entered the transfer portal as a highly recruited prospect who made waves at Washington State last season, and will look to make up one half of the most formidable defensive backfields in the country for the Hurricanes.
7. Khalil Barnes | Safety | Clemson
Barnes hauled in four interceptions for Clemson last season, and as one of the best ball hawking safeties on this list, he'll be looking to replicate those numbers in 2025 - if defenses throw to his side that is.
8. Zechariah Poyser | Safety | Miami
This is my own personal stab at predicting a breakout season, but for good reason. Poyser had an electric freshman campaign for Jacksonvill State, totalling over 40 tackles and providing some true highlights for the Gamecocks. Plenty of P-4 teams came calling in the offseason, but he picked the phone up for the Hurricanes.
All-ACC Third Team
9. Jeremiah Wilson | Cornerback | Florida State
Wilson was a star for Houston in 2024, and now he joins a plethora of transfer talent in making the move to Florida State for 2025. Wilson could genuinely be one of the best corners in the country when it's said and done this year, but until he makes the jump to P-4, I won't put him too much higher on this list.
10. Thaddeus Dixon | Cornerback | North Carolina
Dixon will join Bill Belichick at North Carolina as another transfer player looking to make big waves in their first season in the conference. With double digit pass deflections last year, Dixon may not jump off the stat sheet in terms of interceptions, but he certainly wreaks havoc elsewhere.
11. Duce Chestnut | Safety | Syracuse
If this was an all-name team, Chestnut would be first team, first ballot. And he might even be a first team All-ACC player before it's all said and done. He spent a season at LSU before coming back home to the Orange, where he shined in 2024.
12. Conrad Hussey | Safety | Florida State
Conrad Hussey was one of the lone bright spots for the Seminoles in 2024, and now that he's back in 2025 with a much more talent around him, it could spell out a big opportunity for the young safety in 2025.