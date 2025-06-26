BC Bulletin

ACC Daily: Who Are The Top Defensive Backs In The ACC Entering The 2025 Season?

The OnSI staff here make their predictions for this year's All-Conference defensive ball hawks.

Tanner Marlar

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Avieon Terrell (20) reacts after tackling Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) during the first quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Avieon Terrell (20) reacts after tackling Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) during the first quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

The ACC looks to be loaded to the gills again in 2025 in terms of the talent pool, and one of the deepest groups in the conference is in the defensive backfield.

Here at OnSI, we're making our own predictions about who could land on the All-ACC teams by the end of 2025, and today, it's cornerbacks and safeties that are going under the microscope. There are plenty of solid defensive backs around the country, but the ACC always had and always will produce some of the best. However, who makes that all-important All-ACC list in 2025?

All-ACC First Team

1. Avieon Terrell | Cornerback | Clemson

Avieon Terrell reacts to sacking Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea.
Oct 19, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Avieon Terrell (20) reacts to sacking Virginia Cavaliers Anthony Colandrea (10) during their game at at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Hicks-Imagn Images / Alexander Hicks-Imagn Images

If it seems like all of our lists this preseason has been loaded with Clemson talent, there's a good reason for that - they are. Terrell hails from the heart of one of the best recruiting grounds in the country in Atlanta, and he plays with that exact attitude. He has game changing ball skills, and will be looking to land squarely on the ACC First team come the fall.

2. Chandler Rivers | Cornerback | Duke

Duke's Chandler Rivers celebrates against North Carolina State.
Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) celebrates a blocked touchdown during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Rivers is a returning starter for a Duke team that made serious waves in 2024, and will be looking to make a lasting impact in his senior season after making the All-ACC first team last season.

3. Isaiah Nwokobia | Safety | SMU

Isaiah Nwokobia during halftime of the Mustangs' game against Stanford last season.
Oct 19, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs safety Isaiah Nwokobia (23) during halftime against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nwokobia started all 14 games for SMU in 2024, and will be looking to add to his impressive resumé in 2025 as SMU looks to make a return to the College Football Playoff picture.

4. Terry Moore | Safety | Duke

Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore makes a tackle during a game against Florida State.
Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) ruins with the ball but is tackled by Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke has one of the best defensive backfields in the country with Moore and Rivers both returning for the 2025 season. Moore landed on the All-ACC second team in 2024, so it only makes sense that he's coming for the first team spot this fall.

All-ACC Second Team

5. Damari Brown | Cornerback | Miami

Damari Brown chases down Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell.
Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) catches the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Damari Brown (6) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Damari Brown presents as one of the most intriguing cases in the conference this season. After missing all but two games in the 2024 campaign, Brown will be returning to a Miami team looking to keep its momentum going. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Brown is certainly one of the more physically impressive DBs in the class.

6. Ethan O'Connor | Cornerback | Miami

Washington State defensive back Ethan O'Connor lining up against San Jose State.
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) lines up for a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

That's right, another Hurricane lands on the second team list. O'Connor entered the transfer portal as a highly recruited prospect who made waves at Washington State last season, and will look to make up one half of the most formidable defensive backfields in the country for the Hurricanes.

7. Khalil Barnes | Safety | Clemson

Khalil Barnes celebrates with fellow Clemson Tiger Dee Crayton against Pitt.
Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (7) celebrates his game clinching interception as time ran out with linebacker Dee Crayton (22) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Barnes hauled in four interceptions for Clemson last season, and as one of the best ball hawking safeties on this list, he'll be looking to replicate those numbers in 2025 - if defenses throw to his side that is.

8. Zechariah Poyser | Safety | Miami

Zechariah Poyser breaks up a catch against Coastal Carolina.
Coastal Carolina's Cameron Wright tries to make a catch as Jacksonville State's Zechariah Poyser breaks up the play during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama August 29, 2024. (Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times) / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is my own personal stab at predicting a breakout season, but for good reason. Poyser had an electric freshman campaign for Jacksonvill State, totalling over 40 tackles and providing some true highlights for the Gamecocks. Plenty of P-4 teams came calling in the offseason, but he picked the phone up for the Hurricanes.

All-ACC Third Team

9. Jeremiah Wilson | Cornerback | Florida State

Jeremiah Wilson celebrates with his former Houston teammate after an interception.
Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (20) celebrates with defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) after an interception during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Wilson was a star for Houston in 2024, and now he joins a plethora of transfer talent in making the move to Florida State for 2025. Wilson could genuinely be one of the best corners in the country when it's said and done this year, but until he makes the jump to P-4, I won't put him too much higher on this list.

10. Thaddeus Dixon | Cornerback | North Carolina

Former Washington Husky Thaddeus Dixon stares down an incompletion against Northwestern.
Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver A.J. Henning (8) drops a pass while under coverage from Washington Huskies cornerback Thaddeus Dixon (9) during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Dixon will join Bill Belichick at North Carolina as another transfer player looking to make big waves in their first season in the conference. With double digit pass deflections last year, Dixon may not jump off the stat sheet in terms of interceptions, but he certainly wreaks havoc elsewhere.

11. Duce Chestnut | Safety | Syracuse

Duce Chestnut makes a tackle against the Pittsburgh Panthers
Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Duce Chestnut (0) tackles Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

If this was an all-name team, Chestnut would be first team, first ballot. And he might even be a first team All-ACC player before it's all said and done. He spent a season at LSU before coming back home to the Orange, where he shined in 2024.

12. Conrad Hussey | Safety | Florida State

Florida State safety Conrad Hussey celebrates after a tackle against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Oct 7, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) celebrates after a tackle against Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (not pictured) during the second half against the at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Conrad Hussey was one of the lone bright spots for the Seminoles in 2024, and now that he's back in 2025 with a much more talent around him, it could spell out a big opportunity for the young safety in 2025.

