No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Falls to No. 1 UNC in ACC Championship
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team fell to the No. 1 UNC Tar Heels 14-12 in the 2025 ACC Championship on Sunday afternoon.
Boston College got on the board first with a goal by Mia Mascone with 12:46 to go in the opening quarter.
The Tar Heels responded with a score by Olivia Vergano 30 seconds later and took the lead 2-1 shortly after on a goal by Eliza Osburn.
The Eagles scored two straight to regain the lead with goals from Mascone and Emma LoPinto. However, their lead was short lived as UNC knotted up the game at 3 with a goal by Chloe Humphrey.
Each team scored two more goals in the final 5:17 to close out the opening frame. Boston College saw scores from Rachel Clark and Molly Driscoll while UNC had goals from Kiley Mottice and Osburn to tie the game at 5 after the first.
The Tar Heels opened the second with two consecutive goals by Humphrey and Sam Forrest to gain the 7-5 advantage, but the Eagles scored a pair of goals in the final 6:32 by Mckenna Davis and Mascone to keep the contest tied at 7 heading into halftime.
In the first eight seconds of the second half, UNC went back in front 8-7 with a score by Osburn. Boston College responded with two straight goals by Driscoll and Davis which gave the Eagles the 9-8 lead heading into the final 15 minutes of play.
UNC dominated the fourth, outscoring Boston College 6-3 and winning the draw control battle 8-2.
After the Eagles gained a 11-9 lead in the fourth, the Tar Heels scored four consecutive goals by Caroline Godine, Addison Pattillo, Marissa White, and Kate Levy to take the 13-11 lead with 3:46 to go.
Boston College got within one on a free position goal by Molly Driscoll with 1:13 to go, but UNC won the draw control and maintained possession of the ball as the clock ran down.
Humphrey scored a final goal for the Tar Heels with four seconds to go to seal the 14-12 win and the conference title.
Boston College will wait to learn its postseason fate.