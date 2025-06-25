Boston College Hockey Head Coach Greg Brown Named Assistant For 2026 World Juniors
Boston College men’s hockey head coach Greg Brown will serve as an assistant coach for the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday.
The Scituate, Mass., native and Eagles alum (‘90) has been a long-time staffer for Boston College. After graduating from BC and playing professional hockey, he returned to Chestnut Hill in 2004 to work as an assistant and associate coach for then-head coach Jerry York until 2018.
Brown returned to The Heights in 2022 to succeed York after he announced his retirement. In his three seasons as the helm, Brown has notched a 75-30-9 overall record and has appeared in three Hockey East Tournaments, two NCAA Regionals, and a national championship.
This is the fourth time that Brown has been an assistant coach for the team.
The rest of the coaching staff includes Minnesota associate head coach Steve Miller and Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin as assistant coaches, USA Hockey’s David Lassonde as the goaltending coach, and Minnesota director of hockey operations Jacob LeRoy and Bemidji State associate head coach Travis Winter as video coaches.
The group will work under Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko, who was announced as the World Juniors head coach earlier in the year.
The U.S. National Junior Team will compete and host in the 2026 IIHF World Juniors from Dec. 26, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026. The games will take place in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minn.
Other countries also participating are Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland in St. Paul as well as Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland and Latvia in Minneapolis.