ACC Baseball Standings Ahead of Final Regular Season Weekend; ACC Daily: May 12, 2025
It has been a wild season for college baseball as the ACC prepares to wrap up the regular season in style ahead of the ACC Tournament in Durham next week.
The streaking Miami Hurricanes got swept by Virginia, which continues to climb in the standings after struggling towards the middle of the season. It was a dominant weekend for the Cavaliers, as well as Florida State and NC State. Goeriga Tech is back on the right path and has climbed back into the double bye scenario for the new single-game elimination format for the ACC tournament.
The top eight teams will at least get one bye game, and the top four get a double bye in the tournament.
Florida State will likely host a regional, no matter what, at this point, but they have a massive weekend ahead against North Carolina. Both are fighting to be ACC regular-season champions and could also shift postseason predictions.
The other interesting part about this is Louisville, which is quietly under the radar as one of the best teams in the conference. There are a few star players who can easily get a few wins and possibly make a run as well.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/12)
1. Florida State (16-8, 36-11)
2. NC State (16-9, 32-16)
3. Georgia Tech (17-10, 37-15)
4. North Carolina (16-10, 37-11)
5. Duke (16-11, 35-16)
6. Virginia (14-10, 30-16)
7. Clemson (15-12, 38-15)
8. Miami (14-12, 30-21)
9. Louisville (14-13, 34-17)
10. Wake Forest (14-13, 34-17)
11. Notre Dame (12-15, 29-19)
12. Virginia Tech (11-16, 29-22)
13. Pitt (10-17, 26-23)
14. Boston College (10-17, 25-26)
15. Stanford (9-18, 25-23)
16. California (7-20, 20-29)