ACC Daily: Eight ACC Players Selected in 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft took place this week and 59 names were called by commissioner Adam Silver.
In total, eight players from the ACC were selected including the No. 1 overall pick. Duke guard/forward Cooper Flagg was the first name called in the draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
Flagg’s selection marks the first time in history that the ACC had the No. 1 overall pick in both the NFL and NBA Draft in the same year.
Also being taken in the first round was Duke guard Kon Knueppel, who was picked No. 4 overall by the Charlotte Hornets, Duke center Khaman Maluach, who was taken No, 10 overall by the Houston Rockets then traded to the Phoenix Suns, and UNC guard Drake Powell, who was drafted No. 22 overall by the Atlanta Hawks and traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
In the second round, four additional conference players were drafted.
Duke guard Sion James started things off in the final day, being taken No. 33 overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud was picked shortly after at No. 42 by the Sacramento Kings.
The following pick saw Florida State guard Jamir Watkins being selected by the Washington Wizards at No. 43, and Duke guard Tyrese Proctor capped things off for the ACC by being picked No. 49 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
With this year’s selections, the ACC has amassed 150 total draft picks since 2009, the most by any conference.
ACC in the 2025 NBA Draft:
(Round/Selection, Player, NBA Team)
1/1, Cooper Flagg (Duke), Dallas Mavericks
1/4 Kon Knueppel (Duke), Charlotte Hornets
1/10, Khaman Maluach (Duke), Houston Rockets (proposed trade to Phoenix)
1/22, Drake Powell (North Carolina), Atlanta Hawks (proposed trade to Brooklyn)
2/33, Sion James (Duke), Charlotte Hornets
2/42, Maxime Raynaud (Stanford), Sacramento Kings
2/43, Jamir Watkins (Florida State), Utah Jazz (proposed trade to Washington)
2/49, Tyrese Proctor (Duke), Cleveland Cavaliers
