ACC Daily: Who are the Top Offensive Lineman in the ACC Entering the 2025 Season?
When you talk football, everyone knows that it starts with the front seven. On one side of the ball, the ACC has some of the best offensive linemen in the country, and one in Coral Gables that looks to be a top ten pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
We at SI are taking a look at who the best offensive linemen are entering the 2025 season for the ACC.
All-ACC First Team:
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Last season, the star offensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes finished on the All-ACC second team, but he should be a lock for the first team this year as well as one of the top draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He is that good and that dominant on the offensive line. Mauigoa has been a starter since he stepped into Coral Gables and highlights one of the most prolific offensive lines entering this season.
Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Last season, Miller was a first-team All-ACC selection, and there are no signs of him slowing down. There is so much to like about Miller and his "iron man" mentality. He enters 2025 having played 2,893 offensive snaps over 41 career games (all starts) and, similar to Mauigoa, has been a starter since day one as a freshman.
Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
With one of the best running games in the entire country, Rutledge was one of the main figureheads the its success with the Yellow Jackets. Add that he did that while he wasn't 100 percent healthy. Now he is back better than ever, and if he is better than what he was last season, his draft stock will quickly rise as one of the top linemen in the class.
Caleb Krings, OG, Duke
After his first season with the Blue Devils, Krings was a part of one of the best offensive lines in the ACC and is returning for another season. He received Duke's Hard Hitter Award and started all 13 games, 12 at left guard and one at right guard. According to Pro Football Focus, Kring had the third-highest run-blocking grade (65.4) among ACC guards.
Ryan Linthicum, C, Clemson
Clemson is bound to have one of the best offensive lines in the country, and that also means a talented center will begin to emerge. This year, it will likely be Linthicum who had a decent season last year and has only gotten better as time has gone on.
All-ACC Second Team:
Brian Parker II, OT, Duke
Parker was on the second team last year, and just because of the talent from above, he will likely find himself on the second team again. He has been a consistent starter for the Blue Devils for some time, and now with a new quarterback, he will have a similar yet different task of protecting him.
PJ Williams, OT, SMU
Williams started in all 14 games, 11 at right tackle, paving the way for Brashard Smith to have the 12th 1,000-rushing-yard season in program history. He also helped SMU have the third-fewest sacks in the ACC as the Mustang Offense was second in the ACC and sixth nationally in scoring (38.5). Another year for the talented big man will bring more eyes to him around draft time.
Anez Cooper, OG, Miami
He was one of Cam Ward's favorite linemen, and Carson Beck will love him all the same. Cooper is due for a massive season after a decent one last year. He was a part of the All-ACC honorable mentions list, but the Hurricanes are returning one of the best lines in football this upcoming season. Cooper will be one of those names you hear all the time.
Logan Taylor, OG, Boston College
Taylor was named an All-ACC for the second year in a row while starting 11 games, including 10 at left guard and one at left tackle in the Pinstripe Bowl. He did not allow a sack in 364 dropback snaps and earned a pass block grade of 80.0 or better from PFF on five occasions. He has a lot of potential to rise this season as one of the best in the ACC.
Pete Nygra, C, Louisville
Last season, the NIU transfer had a solid season with the Cardinals, and now, with one of the most explosive back fields in the country, he has a new task at center. The addition of USC's Miller Moss will also be an interesting dynamic to watch for this season.
All-ACC Third Team:
Markel Bell, OT, Miami
You can try to ignore him, but Bell is one of the tallest and most talented players on the offensive line for the Hurricanes. He split some time between himself and former Hurricanes Jalen Rivers last season, but he will look to be the primary protector of Carson Beck this upcoming season.
Jakai Moore, OT, North Carolina
Another transfer that makes the list is the new North Carolina player, Moore. After getting his seventh year approved after a shoulder injury, he will try to make sure he gets his due with the Tar Heels and new head coach Bill Belichick.
Joe Fusile, OG, Georgia Tech
A former walk-on, to one of the most important pieces on the Yellow Jackets' offensive line. He has started all 13 games over the past two seasons and is one of the keys to such an elite running game. He has a chance to raise his stock as well if he holds another impressive season.
Ja'Elyne Matthews, OG, Florida State
A freshman who can play two ways will see some action this season for the rebuilding Seminoles after last season's nightmare. Mathews was rated as a four-star offensive lineman and No. 10 recruit in New Jersey by ESPN and ranked 16th in the state by On3 and 19th among New Jersey high school prospects by 247Sports.
Luke Petitbon, C, Florida State
One of the many transfers on the Seminoles' front seven might be one of the best in the ACC this season. The graduate transfer from Wake Forest appeared in 38 games with 22 starts from 2020-24. He earned 2024 All-ACC honorable mention after playing 11 games with 10 starts and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in a victory at Stanford. He allowed one sack in 2024, tied for the lowest among ACC centers.
Honorable Mentions:
Josh Raymond, OT, Florida State
Any production from the offensive line for the Seminoles is a plus, and the Vanderbilt transfer looks to take advantage of an open opportunity.
David Wohlabaugh Jr., OG, Virginia
A journeyman who looks to make his final stop his most important one. He spent two seasons at Kentucky (2021-22), including a redshirt season in 2021, before transferring to Syracuse for two seasons (2023-24). He arrives at Virginia with 20 games of experience, including six starts between his two former schools
James Brockermeyer, C, Miami
The latest addition to the Hurricanes and the centers is that they bring in a new one from TCU. Brockermeyer looks to make an instant impact on one of the best offensive lines in the country.