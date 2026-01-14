Boston College Football Defensive Tackle Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College football defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire has entered the transfer portal.
He made the announcement via social media on Wednesday.
“Excited to find a new home for my last season of eligibility,” said Stoudmire via X.
The Creston, Ohio, native spent five seasons in Chestnut Hill. After redshirting in 2021, he appeared in 33 games from 2022-25 and tallied 47 total tackles (16 solo and 31 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
In 2025, he played in three games and recorded five total tackles, one solo and four assisted.
The redshirt senior is the 31st Boston College player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
He joins tight end Stevie Amar Jr., tight end Ty Lockwood, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Amari Jackson, wide receiver Reed Harris, offensive lineman Jack Funke, linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome, linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, wide receiver Ismael Zamor, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, offensive lineman Ryan Mickow., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, running back Turbo Richard, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.
There will be one transfer portal window this year. It will be open until Friday.
2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:
- TE Ty Lockwood- Arkansas
- DB Ashton McShane- Liberty
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas
- DL Edwin Kolenge
- WR Reed Harris- Arizona State
- RB Turbo Richard- Indiana
- TE Stevie Amar Jr.- UCLA
- WR Cedric Lott Jr.- Incarnate Word
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke- Bryant
- WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers
- DL Sterling Sanders
- OL Jadon Lafontant- Rhode Island
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville
- DE Jayden Fry- Sam Houston
- DB Omarion Davis- Penn State
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)- UConn
- LB Tim Hays
- DB Omar Thornton- Miami
- WR Semaj Fleming- App State
- QB Shaker Reisig- Texas State
- LB Bryce Steele
- RB Alex Broome
- LB Jaylen Blackwell
- OL Ryan Mickow- Tulane
- WR Ismael Zamor
- DB Amari Jackson- Maryland
- DT Owen Stoudmire
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Landon Wright | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Fresno, Calif. | 5-11, 173 | Previous School: Washington State
- Bryce LaFollette | Redshirt Junior | Punter | Chesapeake Beach, Md. | 6-3, 210 | Previous School: Towson/Virginia Tech
- Jani Norwood | Redshirt Freshman | Offensive Lineman | Ramsuer, N.C. | 6-4, 290 | Previous School: UNC
- Vegeur Jean Jumeau | Offensive Tackle | Nashville, Tenn. | 6-8, 288 | Previous School: Tennessee State
- Kris Jones | Freshman | Linebacker | Stafford, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Georgia
- Christian Hudson | Defensive Tackle | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 6-1, 300 | Previous School: Colorado
- Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame
- Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State
- Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate
- Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida
- Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central
- Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
