Boston College Football Defensive Tackle Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College football defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire has entered the transfer portal.

He made the announcement via social media on Wednesday.

“Excited to find a new home for my last season of eligibility,” said Stoudmire via X.

The Creston, Ohio, native spent five seasons in Chestnut Hill. After redshirting in 2021, he appeared in 33 games from 2022-25 and tallied 47 total tackles (16 solo and 31 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

In 2025, he played in three games and recorded five total tackles, one solo and four assisted.

The redshirt senior is the 31st Boston College player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

He joins tight end Stevie Amar Jr., tight end Ty Lockwood, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Amari Jackson, wide receiver Reed Harris, offensive lineman Jack Funke, linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome, linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, wide receiver Ismael Zamor, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, offensive lineman Ryan Mickow., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, running back Turbo Richard, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

There will be one transfer portal window this year. It will be open until Friday.

2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood- Arkansas DB Ashton McShane- Liberty LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris- Arizona State RB Turbo Richard- Indiana TE Stevie Amar Jr.- UCLA WR Cedric Lott Jr.- Incarnate Word DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke- Bryant WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant- Rhode Island WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville DE Jayden Fry- Sam Houston DB Omarion Davis- Penn State TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)- UConn LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton- Miami WR Semaj Fleming- App State QB Shaker Reisig- Texas State LB Bryce Steele RB Alex Broome LB Jaylen Blackwell OL Ryan Mickow- Tulane WR Ismael Zamor DB Amari Jackson- Maryland DT Owen Stoudmire

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

