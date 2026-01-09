Boston College Transfer Tight End Ty Lockwood Headed Back to SEC

Boston College transfer tight end Ty Lockwood is headed to Arkansas.

The program made the announcement via social media on Friday afternoon.

“Welcome to The Diamond State @TyLockwood7,” said Arkansas Football via X.

Lockwood spent one season at Boston College after transferring from Alabama.

During his only season with the Eagles, he appeared in 11 games and mostly played on special teams and as a reserve tight end. He caught two passes for 30 yards.

Lockwood joins an Arkansas program that went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in SEC play in 2025.

The Thompson’s Station, Tenn., native is one of 30 Boston College players that have entered the transfer portal this offseason.

The transfer portal is open until Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood- Arkansas DB Ashton McShane- Liberty LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris- Arizona State RB Turbo Richard- Indiana TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke- Bryant WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis- Penn State TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming- App State QB Shaker Reisig LB Bryce Steele RB Alex Broome LB Jaylen Blackwell OL Ryan Mickow- Tulane WR Ismael Zamor DB Amari Jackson- Maryland

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State

Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate

Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida

Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central

Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas

Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland

Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

