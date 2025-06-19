ACC Daily: Who Are The Top Quarterbacks In The ACC Entering The 2025 Season?
The upcoming ACC football season promises to be one packed to the gills with quarterback tallent, with a few gearing up for a potential run at the Heisman Trophy.
Here at OnSI, we're making our own predictions about who could land on the All-ACC teams by the end of 2025, and today, the gunslingers under center are the topic of conversation. Of course, there are only four quarterbacks given the all-conference tab each year, so this took some debating.
All-ACC First Team
1. Cade Klubnik - Clemson
Clemson's star signal caller Cade Klubnik enters the 2025 season within the top four of Heisman hopefuls from an odds standpoint. Although a fellow ACC player finished higher in the final season rankings than he did as far as all-conference selections are concerned, Klubnik and the Tigers are gearing up to make a run at more than just a bowl win in 2025 - they want to win it all.
All-ACC Second Team
2. Kevin Jennings - SMU
Jennings was the player to beat out Klubnik in the final all-conference rankings, and he'll no doubt aim to do the same in 2025. He started 11 of 14 games in 2024, threw for almost 3,250 yards and totalled 23 passing touchdowns. SMU made quite the impact on the ACC in the program's first season in the conference, and with plenty of staff and players back this year, the Mustangs are looking to run it back.
All-ACC Third Team
3. Haynes King - Georgia Tech
Haynes King looks to lead Georgia Tech to a surprising finish in the ACC in 2025 after the Yellow Jackets surprised many a foe last season. Georgia Tech's backfield is one of, if not the most, stacked in the country, and they'll be looking to ride King's legs and that same potent rushing attack to more wins in 2025.
All-ACC Honorable Mention
4. Carson Beck - Miami
Don't adjust your screens. In case you forgot, former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck hit the transfer portal this offseason and landed at Miami, where he will attempt to take the Hurricanes further than Heisman finalist and first overall NFL Draft pick Cam Ward did in 2024. However, Beck went through his share of struggles at UGA towards the end of last season. Until he takes the field, honorable mention is as high as I'm willing to place Beck on this list.