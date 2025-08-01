ACC Releases Preseason Team, Player of the Year: ACC Daily
Earlier in the week, the ACC unveiled its 2025 All-ACC Preseason Team as well as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.
The team and award were voted on by 183 media members in attendance of 2025 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., last week.
In total, 27 players among 10 ACC teams earned a spot on the preseason team. Clemson led the way with 11 players.
The teams to have a player make the list include Clemson, Louisville, Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt, Miami, Florida State, Duke, SMU, and Syracuse.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik won Preseason Player of the Year and also received the most votes on the preseason team for the offense, narrowly surpassing Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams.
On the defense team, Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker had the most votes with 152, just ahead of Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods, who picked up the second-most votes.
As for the Preseason Player of the Year, 13 players recieved at least one vote from nine different programs, Clemson, Georgia Tech, SMU, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Boston College, NC State, and Pitt.
Below is the full list of the All-ACC Preseason Team and Preseason Player of the Year votes.
2025 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
(Position, Name, Team, Votes)
Offense
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson (148)
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (99)
RB: Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech (85)
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson (143)
WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (66)
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville (51)
TE: Justin Joly, NC State (92)
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (73)
OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (99)
OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (99)
OG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (93)
OG: Walker Parks, Clemson (51)
C: Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (44)
Defense
DE: T.J. Parker, Clemson (152)
DE: Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami (92)
DT: Peter Woods, Clemson (142)
DT: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State (56)
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt (98)
LB: Wade Woodaz, Clemson (77)
LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (76)
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson (129)
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke (106)
S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU (86)
S: Terry Moore, Duke (81)
Specialists
PK: Collin Rogers, SMU (67)
P: Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (70)
SP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (68)
2025 ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year
(Rank, Name, Position, School, Votes)
1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (146)
2. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (9)
3. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (5)
T4. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (4)
T4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (4)
6. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (3)
T7. Quintayvious Hutchins, DE, Boston College (2)
T7. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (2)
T7. Eli Holstein, QB, Pitt (2)
T7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt (2)
T7. Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt (2)
T12. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (1)
T12. Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (1)